India U17 Vs Chile U17 Live Streaming: How To Watch Torneo Female Football Tournament?

The Indian U-17 team are all set to take on Chile in the sixth Torneo Female Football Tournament on Friday, with the game set to begin at 10:00 PM IST.

India U-17 Women's team

The Indian Under 17 women's team are all set to take on the Chile U-17 team in the sixth Torneo Female Football Tournament on Friday. The game will begin live at 10:00 PM IST on June 24. from Aquileia, Italy. Ahead of the contest, here is a look at how to watch the Torneo Female Football tournament live, and the India U17 vs Chile U17 live streaming details.

India U17 vs Chile U17 live streaming details

While there will be no official telecast of the U-17 match between India and Chile, fans can tune in to the female football tournament handle on Facebook to watch the match using the live stream. Meanwhile, the official scores and updates can be tracked on the official social media handles of the Indian Football Team.

India U-17 coach looking forward to side's clash against Chile

On the eve of the side's clash against Chile, Indian U-17 Women's National Team head coach Thomas Dennerby said (according to ANI), "Chile are a technical team that is comfortable with the ball. But I think that they are not as strong and quick as the Italian girls that we faced in our last game, though they are super talented."

He went on to add, "We need to play to our strengths and defend as a team, and use the speed that we have upfront. Our midfield needs to feed the forwards with good balls and help them get behind the opposition back line as much as we can. If we can handle that, hopefully, we can create some good chances and have a good game.”

Dennerby's comments came after the team suffered a humiliating 0-7 defeat against Italy in the opening match of a four-nation tournament at Grandisco D'lsonzo stadium. Following a disappointing performance against the Italians, Dennerby stated that he may look to change a few things ahead of the next game.

"We will probably change things around a bit. We will try not to be as defensive as we were against Italy in our last match, and of course, since the gap between the matches is so short, there will be some changes in our team as well," added the Indian U-17 women's team coach.

(Inputs from PTI)

