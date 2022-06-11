Last Updated:

India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier In Asia?

India is all set to lock horns against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Saturday. The match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
India, Afghanistan, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, India vs Afghanistan live streaming, India vs Afghanistan watch online, India vs Afghanistan

Image: AIFF


India is all set to lock horns against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Saturday. The match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST. India will come into the match on the back of a comprehensive win against Cambodia. Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a close defeat in their first game against Hong Kong and will be looking to bounce back in order to stay alive in the competition.   

India vs Afghanistan: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Asia? 

The AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Afghanistan will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The live coverage of the match will be available in various Indian languages on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 3. To watch the live streaming of the match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The live streaming platform can be accessed for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299 per month. The live streaming of the match will also be available for free on JioTV for Jio mobile network users.  

India vs Afghanistan: H2H record

India and Afghanistan have played nine times against each other at the international stage. India is ahead in terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of the nine matches against Afghanistan. The Afghans, on the other hand, have won three games, and two of the matches were draws. India and Afghanistan last played against each other in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, in 2019. The match ended in a draw with the final score reading 1-1. 

READ | Why did Cambodia threaten to pull out of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against India?

India vs Afghanistan: Predicted Starting XIs 

India’s Predicted XI - Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco; Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh. 

Afghanistan’s Predicted XI - Goalkeeper: Ovayz Azizi; Defenders: David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; Midfielders: Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; Forward: Mushtaq Ahmadi.

(Image: AIFF)

READ | Sunil Chhetri brace sinks Cambodia as India begin AFC Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with a win
READ | India on top in AFC Asian Cup Qualifier rankings; Cambodia sink to the bottom
READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: How can India qualify for quadrennial event? A look at all scenarios
Tags: India, Afghanistan, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND