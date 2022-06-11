India Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier In Asia?

India is all set to lock horns against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Saturday. The match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST. India will come into the match on the back of a comprehensive win against Cambodia. Afghanistan, on the other hand, suffered a close defeat in their first game against Hong Kong and will be looking to bounce back in order to stay alive in the competition.

India vs Afghanistan: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Asia?

The AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Afghanistan will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The live coverage of the match will be available in various Indian languages on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 3. To watch the live streaming of the match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The live streaming platform can be accessed for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299 per month. The live streaming of the match will also be available for free on JioTV for Jio mobile network users.

India vs Afghanistan: H2H record

India and Afghanistan have played nine times against each other at the international stage. India is ahead in terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of the nine matches against Afghanistan. The Afghans, on the other hand, have won three games, and two of the matches were draws. India and Afghanistan last played against each other in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, in 2019. The match ended in a draw with the final score reading 1-1.

India vs Afghanistan: Predicted Starting XIs

India’s Predicted XI - Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco; Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Afghanistan’s Predicted XI - Goalkeeper: Ovayz Azizi; Defenders: David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; Midfielders: Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; Forward: Mushtaq Ahmadi.

(Image: AIFF)