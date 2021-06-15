India Vs Afghanistan Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

India are all set to lock horns against Afghanistan in their final match of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers on Tuesday, June 15. The Group E game at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium is scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the India vs Afghanistan team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

India vs Afghanistan: World Cup qualifying game preview

Igor Stimac's India currently occupy third place in the Group E standings, are nine points behind second-placed Oman and 14 behind leaders Qatar. The Blue Tigers have no hope of qualifying into the next stage but are aiming for the next best outcome, which is a direct qualification for the next edition of the continental showpiece. India returned to winning ways after an 11-match winless run against Bangladesh last week and need just a point against Afghanistan to maintain their position in the Group E standings.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are placed fourth in Group E with five points. With just one point from two matches Anoush Dastgir's side are targeting a finish ahead of India on the points table, though finishing fourth too, would likely be enough for them to advance to the final round of qualifiers for the Asian Cup China 2023. Afghanistan suffered a 2-1 defeat against Oman last week and will be hoping to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note.

India vs Afghanistan head to head record

India have won a total of 6 out of their 9 matches played against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have won two games against India with one game in 2019 ending in a draw.

India vs Afghanistan prediction

Given that India were able to record a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in their last game, the Blue Tigers will be hoping to close of their final game at the qualifiers on a high. Our prediction for the contest is a 3-1 win for India.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on TV? Inda vs Afghanistan live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3. The India vs Afghanistan live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Indian football, Afghanistan Football Federation Instagram