India Vs Bangladesh Live Stream: How To Watch 2022 SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal?

The India U-17 Team are just one step away from reaching the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship and for that to happen they have to first overcome the Bangladesh team in the semi-final. Indian colts started their SAFF Championship campaign with 3-0 win against Bhutan, however ahead of the semi-final match of the SAFF Championship, India U-17 suffered a 1-3 loss against Nepal. Danny Meitei gave India the lead against Nepal only for opponents to equalise through Saroj Darlami. Nepal completed their comeback in the second half through goals from Unesh Budathoki, and Subash Bam to secure the victory.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, made it to the semis on the back of back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. The Bangladesh U-17 team led by Mohammad Imran Khan crushed Sri Lanka by 5-1 margin in the opening match. The second match against the Maldives was another easy outing as Bangladesh once against scored five goals past their opponents. India will be keen to retain the title. Bangladesh will look to carry the momentum from the previous two matches and try to knockout defending champions in the final four. Ahead of the exciting clash, we take a look at details on India vs Bangladesh watch online and where to catch India vs Bangladesh live streaming.

Where is India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U-17 Championship match being played?

The India vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 12 at the Racecourse Stadium.

When will India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U-17 Championship match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF U-17 Championship match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U-17 Championship match?

The live telecast details of the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U-17 Championship match is not available.

Where to catch India vs Bangladesh live streaming

For football fans in the country, India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on Eleven Sports.

India’s squad for SAFF U-17 Championship

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.

Midfielders: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Waheed, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman.