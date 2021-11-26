India Vs Brazil: Manisha Kalyan's Goal Vs World No. 7 Termed 'historic' By Fans; WATCH

The Indian women's football team, on Thursday, made history as the side faced World No. 7 Brazil in their first match of the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, a four-nation competition being held in Manaus. Even though Brazil thrashed India 6-1, the Indian girls have managed to win the hearts of football enthusiasts with their sheer grit and determination. At one point, India was level 1-1 against the two-time Olympic silver medalists. Manisha Kalyan scored the historic goal in the eighth minute that put India on an equal footing to Brazil.

Manisha Kalyan had made her senior team debut at age of 17. She helped Gokulam Kerala win the Indian Women's League in 2019. Manisha was awarded the AIFF Emerging Footballer of the Year 2020-21 for her outstanding performance last year. Manisha had scored her first international goal against UAE earlier this year.

Netizens celebrate Manisha Kalyan's historic goal

Here's how netizens are celebrating Manisha Kalyan's historic goal on social media platforms. Some users said that they never expected India to score even a single goal in the game against Brazil but it was nice to see them insert an equalizer.

HISTORIC !



Here is India's goal against Brazil, scored by Manisha Kalyan.





Here's that moment Manisha Kalyan is unlikely to forget -- when she scored to level 🇮🇳 against the 🇧🇷 women's football team!

Here is India's goal against Brazil, scored by Manisha Kalyan. #IndianFootball #HerGameToo

Honestly didn't expect this but at half time, the Indian women's football team are 1-2 against World no. 7 Brazil in Manaus. And 🇮🇳 were level 1-1 against the two time Oly silver medalists for a significant amount too. Manisha Kalyan, 19, the goal scorer in the 8th minute.

The Indian women's football team is currently ranked 57th on the FIFA Women’s Rankings, while Brazil is 50 spots ahead of them at number seven. In the four-nation tournament, India is slated to play all its games in Manaus. Chile and Venezuela are also participating in the competition. India is scheduled to play its next two games against Chile on November 29 and Venezuela on December 2, respectively. Both the matches will begin at 2.30 am IST.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

