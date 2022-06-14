India Vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: How Do Their Past Meetings Look Like?

The Indian football team, led by Sunil Chhetri will continue their bid to earn a berth at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers when they clash against Hong Kong on Tuesday in the final Qualifiers game. The Group D match is scheduled to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, as both teams head into the match on the back of two straight wins. The Blue Tigers are in prime form, having defeated Afghanistan by 2-1 in their previous game, before starting the qualifying stage with a 2-0 win over Cambodia.



On the other hand, Hong Kong defeated Afghanistan by 2-1 in their first game of the stage and face India after defeating Cambodia by 3-0. Although both teams are currently tied on points, Hong Kong sits above India in the Group D points table, because of the goal difference. Having said that, here’s a look at the head-to-head stats, and more interesting details ahead of t the exciting clash on June 14.

India vs Hong Kong head-to-head: What do stats say?

India and Hong Kong have previously encountered each other a total of 15 times, and India are ahead in terms of most wins. The Blue Tigers have won seven victories, while Hong Kong has only won four games. However, Igor Stimac’s side ended up on the losing side the last time they played against Hong Kong in 2009 and 2010, whereas they drew in 2006. India last defeated Hong Kong, back in 1993.

2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, India vs Hong Kong: Reliving past meetings since 1958

India and Hong Kong clashed for the first time during the Asian Games on May 30, 1968, where India picked up a magnificent 5-2 win. The first time they faced each other in the AFC Asian Cup was on May 31, 1964, when India picked up a 3-1 win yet again. India returned with three draws and three wins and a loss against Hong Kong in the Merdeka Tournament from 1965 to 1974 before clashing in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 1993.



On May 11, 1993, India were defeated by 1-2 in the World Cup Qualifiers, before winning by 3-1 on June 13, 1993. While the international friendly on February 18, 2006 ended with a 2-2 draw, Hong Kong won the next two clashes in 2009 and 2010 by 2-1 and 0-1 respectively. Having said that, here is the full list of games and the final scorecards for both teams.



India defeated Hong Kong by 5-2 in the Asian Games on May 30, 1958

India defeated Hong Kong by 2-0 in the Merdeka Tournament on September 3, 1959

India defeated Hong Kong by 3-1 in the AFC Asian Cup on May 31, 1964

India drew against Hong Kong by 2-2 in the Merdeka Tournament on August 19, 1965

India defeated Hong Kong by 2-0 in the Merdeka Tournament on August 14, 1966

India defeated Hong Kong by 4-0 in the Merdeka Tournament on August 16, 1967

India drew against Hong Kong by 1-1 in the Merdeka Tournament on August 15, 1968

India defeated Hong Kong by 3-2 in the Merdeka Tournament on August 14, 1970

Hong Kong defeated India by 2-1 in the Merdeka Tournament on August 14. 1971

India drew against Hong Kong by 2-2 in the Merdeka Tournament on July 27, 1974

Hong Kong defeated India by 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on May 11. 1993

India defeated Hong Kong by 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on June 13. 1993

India drew against Hong Kong by 2-2 in the international friendly on February 18, 2006

Hong Kong defeated India by 2-1 in the international friendly on January 14, 2009

Hong Kong defeated India by 1-0 in the international friendly on October 4, 2010

About 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifers

Whoever between India and Hong Kong wins the match on Tuesday will advance to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to be played from June 16 to July 16, 2023. The 2023 edition of the Asian Cup will be the 18th edition of the tournament, featuring a total of 24 teams. While 13 teams have already qualified for the final stage of the tournament, 11 more teams will reach the tournament, through the ongoing Qualifying stage.