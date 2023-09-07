Last Updated:

India Vs Iraq King’s Cup Highlights: Iraq Defeat India Via Penalties, Advance To The Final

India vs. Iraq King's Cup Live Score: India are all set to lock horns against world No. 70 Iraq in the King's Cup semi-final in Thailand on Thursday. The match is slated to take place at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai. Apart from India and Iraq, two other teams are also taking part in the invitational event, namely hosts Thailand and Lebanon. Follow republicworld.com for live updates.

India vs Iraq King's Cup Live Score

18:11 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq are through to the King's Cup final

Iraq defeat India to advance to the final of King's Cup. 

18:11 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: India score

Rahim Ali scores

18:11 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq make it 4-3

Iraq score

18:11 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: India make it 3-2

Anwar Ali scores

18:05 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq make it 3-2

Iraq take the lead

18:03 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: India make it 2-2

Suresh scores

18:02 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Sandesh Jhingan scores

Sandesh Jhingan scores

18:02 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq take the lead

Iraq converts from the spot

18:01 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: India will go first

Brandon misses the opening penalty

17:59 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Penalty shootout will follow

A penalty shootout will decide the outcome

17:59 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Full time, India 2-2 Iraq

The referee blows the whistle as regulation time ends. India 2-2 Iraq

17:55 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Zidane Iqbal sees red

Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal has been given a straight red for a challenge on Brandon Fernandes

17:41 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq restore parity

Gurpreet guessed it right but couldn't save the spot kick

17:39 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Another penalty for Iraq

Iraq get another penalty as Nikhil Poojary commits a foul inside the box

17:39 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: India make four changes

Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Rahul KP, & Brandon Fernandes make in as Anirudh Thapa, Mahesh Naorem, Manvir Singh, Jeakson Singh get back to the dugout

17:18 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Horrible howler gifts India a goal

Iraq's goalkeeper Jalal Hasan makes a horrible howler as Akash Misra's cross ends up in the goal.

17:10 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: second half starts

Second half kicks off

16:53 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: scores are level at the break

Naorem Mahesh's opener is cancelled by Al-Hammadi as the match is leveled at the break

16:47 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq dominating with ease

Shindash Jhingan heads away as another Iraqi attack goes for a corner

16:47 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq increasing the pressure

Gurpreet Singh palms away a Iraqi corner as India survive a scare

16:34 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq level the score

Al-Hammadi keeps his cool and make it 1-1 from the spot

16:34 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Penalty for Iraq

Sandesh Jhingan handles the ball inside the penalty and the referee points to the spot

16:20 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Naorem Mahesh opens the scoring

Sahal Abdul Samad laid off a brilliant ball to Naorem Mahesh who shoots it past the Iraq keeper. India have taken the lead.

16:12 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq dominate possession

Iraq have started the match on a positive note

16:03 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Match starts

India vs Iraq kicks off

15:22 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Iraq named their lineup

Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal is on the bench

Iraq XI: Jalal Hasan (GK), H. Ali, Sulaka, Putros, Doski, Ammari, Rashid, Bayesh, H. Ali, Resan, Al-Hamadi

 

15:22 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Lineups announced

Sahal Abdul Amad and Naorem Mahesh will lead the attacking contingent.

India: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuriniyan, Manvir Singh

 

 

15:06 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Blue Tigers arrive

The Indian team has arrived at the stadium for their match against Iraq. 

14:54 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq Live Score: Sunil Chhetri to miss out

India's star player and the third-highest international goal-scorer among active footballers, Sunil Chhetri is set to miss out due to personal reasons. 

14:51 IST, September 7th 2023
India vs Iraq King's Cup Live Updates: When and where to watch?

The India vs. Iraq King's Cup semi-final is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST. The match will take place in Thailand's Chiang Mai at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. 

