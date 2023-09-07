India Vs Iraq King’s Cup Highlights: Iraq Defeat India Via Penalties, Advance To The Final

Quick links:
Image: AIFF
Iraq defeat India to advance to the final of King's Cup.
Rahim Ali scores
Iraq score
Anwar Ali scores
Iraq take the lead
Suresh scores
Sandesh Jhingan scores
Iraq converts from the spot
Brandon misses the opening penalty
A penalty shootout will decide the outcome
The referee blows the whistle as regulation time ends. India 2-2 Iraq
Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal has been given a straight red for a challenge on Brandon Fernandes
Gurpreet guessed it right but couldn't save the spot kick
Iraq get another penalty as Nikhil Poojary commits a foul inside the box
Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Rahul KP, & Brandon Fernandes make in as Anirudh Thapa, Mahesh Naorem, Manvir Singh, Jeakson Singh get back to the dugout
Iraq's goalkeeper Jalal Hasan makes a horrible howler as Akash Misra's cross ends up in the goal.
Second half kicks off
Naorem Mahesh's opener is cancelled by Al-Hammadi as the match is leveled at the break
Shindash Jhingan heads away as another Iraqi attack goes for a corner
Gurpreet Singh palms away a Iraqi corner as India survive a scare
Al-Hammadi keeps his cool and make it 1-1 from the spot
Sandesh Jhingan handles the ball inside the penalty and the referee points to the spot
Sahal Abdul Samad laid off a brilliant ball to Naorem Mahesh who shoots it past the Iraq keeper. India have taken the lead.
Iraq have started the match on a positive note
India vs Iraq kicks off
Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal is on the bench
Iraq XI: Jalal Hasan (GK), H. Ali, Sulaka, Putros, Doski, Ammari, Rashid, Bayesh, H. Ali, Resan, Al-Hamadi
التشكيلة الاساسية لمنتخبنا الوطني لمواجهة نظيره الهندي ظهر اليوم الخميس في بطولة ملك تايلند. pic.twitter.com/vO0FpXrYOo— IRAQ F.A. (@IRAQFA) September 7, 2023
Sahal Abdul Amad and Naorem Mahesh will lead the attacking contingent.
India: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuriniyan, Manvir Singh
Our line-up for today 🇮🇳💙#IRQIND ⚔️ #49thKingsCup2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MOHzc2sXJY— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 7, 2023
The Indian team has arrived at the stadium for their match against Iraq.
Our #BlueTigers 🐯 have arrived 💙🇮🇳#IRQIND ⚔️ #49thKingsCup2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/V1TmhlZi08— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 7, 2023
India's star player and the third-highest international goal-scorer among active footballers, Sunil Chhetri is set to miss out due to personal reasons.
The India vs. Iraq King's Cup semi-final is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST. The match will take place in Thailand's Chiang Mai at the 700th Anniversary Stadium.