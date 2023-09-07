India Vs Iraq Live Streaming: How To Watch The King's Cup Semi Final Match In India

On Thursday, India will face Iraq in the semi-finals of the King's Cup, which features four teams: Thailand, India, Iraq, and Lebanon. This is the tournament's 49th edition. The absence of their legendary captain, Sunil Chhetri, will be felt acutely. Chhetri was instrumental in India's recent victories, including the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship. Following the birth of his child, he has chosen to stay with his wife and family.

3 things you need to know

The India vs Iraq semifinal match will take place today

Kings Cup is held in Thailand

India will look for another silverware, but without Sunil Chhetri

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Iraq, the semifinal of the Kings Cup 2023:

When will India and Iraq play their King's Cup semi-final game?

India and Iraq will play in the King's Cup semi-final game on Thursday, September 7.

Where will India play Iraq in the King's Cup semi-final?

India and Iraq will play in the King's Cup semi-final game at the Sree 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

What time does the semi-final game between India and Iraq for the King's Cup start?

India and Iraq will play in the King's Cup semi-final game on Thursday, September 7 at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the King's Cup semi-final game between India and Iraq?

India's TV broadcaster, Eurosport, will show the India vs. Iraq game.

How do I live stream the King's Cup semifinal game between India and Iraq?

The India vs. Iraq game will be live-streamed for a fee on the FIFA+ app.

How likely is it that India and Iraq will line up for the King's Cup semi-final?

India Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojari, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Manvir Singh

Iraq Probable XI: Jalal Hasan, Alai Ghasem, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Atiyah, Dhurgham Ismael, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ami Al-Ammari, Sherko Karim, Amjad Attwan, Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, Aymen Hussein