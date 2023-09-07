India Vs Iraq Live Streaming: How To Watch The King's Cup Semi Final Match In India

Quick links:
Indian Football Team celebrating, Image: PTI
On Thursday, India will face Iraq in the semi-finals of the King's Cup, which features four teams: Thailand, India, Iraq, and Lebanon. This is the tournament's 49th edition. The absence of their legendary captain, Sunil Chhetri, will be felt acutely. Chhetri was instrumental in India's recent victories, including the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship. Following the birth of his child, he has chosen to stay with his wife and family.
Here is everything you need to know about India vs Iraq, the semifinal of the Kings Cup 2023:
India and Iraq will play in the King's Cup semi-final game on Thursday, September 7.
India and Iraq will play in the King's Cup semi-final game at the Sree 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
India and Iraq will play in the King's Cup semi-final game on Thursday, September 7 at 4:00 PM IST.
.@stimac_igor hoping for a strong show at old-friends reunion 🤝 in #49thKingsCup2023 🏆— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 6, 2023
Preview report 👉🏼 https://t.co/AvWgClKZDI#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/cqrzBxEj1i
India's TV broadcaster, Eurosport, will show the India vs. Iraq game.
The India vs. Iraq game will be live-streamed for a fee on the FIFA+ app.
It's been a great year so far, and @lzchhangte7 hopes for more of the same 🙌#49thKingsCup2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/HtmjMbsE72— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 7, 2023
India Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojari, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Manvir Singh
Iraq Probable XI: Jalal Hasan, Alai Ghasem, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Atiyah, Dhurgham Ismael, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ami Al-Ammari, Sherko Karim, Amjad Attwan, Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, Aymen Hussein