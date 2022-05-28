India Vs Jordan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly?

The Indian Football team is all set to take on Jordan in an international friendly in Doha on Saturday at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium. The game will commence live at 9:30 PM IST on May 28. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining clash, here is a look at how to watch the international friendly live and the India vs Jordan live streaming details.

India vs Jordan live streaming details

While unfortunately there will not be any live telecast of the game in India, fans can watch the live stream of the match on the Indian Football Team's official Facebook page.

Indian Football team news ahead of Jordan clash

Talismanic Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday returned to the Indian football team after a hiatus of six months when he was named in the 25-member squad for the international friendly against Jordan in Doha on May 28.

The 37-year-old Chhetri last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October but since then was sidelined due to injuries.

The squad, announced by national coach Igor Stimac, was picked from an extended training camp in Kolkata.

🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨



The #BlueTigers 🐯 🇮🇳 take on Jordan 🇯🇴 in a friendly match tonight 🤩



📍 Qatar Sports Club 🏟️

⏰ 9.30 PM IST 🕤

📺 Indian Football Team Facebook page 🔴#JORIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/dI19T2QyzT — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 28, 2022

Besides Chhetri, Ishan Pandita has also made a comeback in the forward line at the cost of VP Suhair and injured Rahim Ali.

In the midfield, Glan Martins, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam and Aashique Kuriniyan have been included with Pronay Halder and Danish Bhat being the notable omissions.

The defence includes the likes of Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose and Pritam Kotal.

🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨



The #BlueTigers 🐯 🇮🇳 take on Jordan 🇯🇴 in a friendly match tonight 🤩



📍 Qatar Sports Club 🏟️

⏰ 9.30 PM IST 🕤

📺 Indian Football Team Facebook page 🔴#JORIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/dI19T2QyzT — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 28, 2022

While Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh remain a constant under the crossbar, Laxmikath Kattimani replaced Prabhsukhan Singh Gill following his heroics in the ISL final. Meanwhile, the Indian Football team's full squad is given below:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)