India Vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Live Score: Naorem Mahesh, Sunil Chhetri Start

The Indian football team will face Kuwait in the third match in the SAFF Championship at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India are on a two-match winning streak and the Blue Tigers would seek a hat-trick of victories in this competition.

Anirban Sarkar
India vs Kuwait live updates

Sunil Chhetri in action during India vs Nepal game (Image: AIFF)

18:58 IST, June 27th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Kuwait will look to build their momentum against the hosts

Kuwait starting lineup: Abdulrahman Marzouq, Ahmed Aldhefeery, Hasan Alanezi, Sultan Alanezi, Mohammad Abdullah, Shabaib Alkhaldi, Eid Alrashidi, Hamad Alharbi, Abdullah Fahad, Redha Abujabarah, Hamad Alqallaf

17:39 IST, June 27th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: India will seek to avenge their defeat

Kuwait thrashed the Indian team 9-1 back in 2010 and the onus will be on Sunil Chhetri and Co to have a perfect record in SAFF Championship this time.

17:39 IST, June 27th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: Both teams currently have six points

Both teams are level on six points and also have the same goal difference. Only a victory will assure India of a top spot in Group A.

17:39 IST, June 27th 2023
India vs Kuwait live updates: India are expected to field a strong side

Despite their qualification into the semifinal the Blue Tigers will likely name a strong team against Kuwait

