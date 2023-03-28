The Indian football team is all set to face Kyrgyzstan in a friendly match on their home soil on Tuesday, March 28. The Indian team heads into the match days after beating Myanmar by 1-0 in the first match of the tri-nation friendly tournament on March 22. Myanmar is coming off a 1-1 draw against Kyrgyzstan in the second game of the tournament.

Captain Sunil Chhetri will be looking to make up for the opportunities that he missed on several occasions in the last game. Kerala Blasters footballer Sahal Abdul Samad has been included in the team for the game against Myanmar, with the team expected to be rotated by coach Igor Stimac. Brandon Fernandes, Sandesh Jhingan, and Anwar Ali are expected to start the match for India.

Both teams have played a total of four matches against each other so far. The Blue Tigers have a clear upper hand over the Kyrgyz Republic in the head-to-head starts with three wins. The opponents have in turn returned with only one victory.

India vs Kyrgyz Republic: Predicted starting lineups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Manvir Singh

Kyrgyz Republic: Tokotaev Erzhan; Kozubaev Tamirlan, Mamyraliev Suiuntbek, Akmatov Aizar, Uulu Kairat; Dzhalilov Raul, Alykulov Gulzhigit, Merk Kai; Shukurov Alimardon, Atabaev Erbol, and Uldashev Sherali

Where is the India vs Kyrgyz Republic match taking place?

The India vs Kyrgyz Republic match is slated to be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

When will the India vs Kyrgyz Republic match begin?

The India vs Kyrgyz Republic match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Kyrgyz Republic match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live telecast of India’s match by tuning in to the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Kyrgyz Republic match in India?

Football fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Kyrgyz Republic match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.