India Vs Lebanon Highlights: India Play Out A Goalless Draw With Lebanon

(Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)
India fail to capitalise their chances as Sunil Chhetri and Co played out a 0-0 draw with Lebanon
Sunil mistimes his head as the ball hits his shoulder before crossing the line.
Anirudh Thapa laids a brilliant ball to Rahim Ali who only has the goalkeeper infront of him. But the forward squares the ball in a bid to find someone which foils the attack.
crowd welcome Sunil Chhetri with a vociferous cheer
Naorem Mahesh comes in place of Sahal
The intensity has been missing in the second half
India will aim a strong start to the second half
Both teams fail to break the deadlock in the first half
India dominating the possession so far and Igor Stimac would be happy with the first half performance
A huge crowd is backing the Indian football team at Kalinga Stadium
Amrinder parries the ball away as he keeps India in the game
Ashique Kuruniyan is being used as a centre forward
Sandesh Jhingan makes a block as he foils a Lebanon attack
Lebanon haven't really penetrated the Indian attacking third pretty frequently
Udanta Singh squares the ball towatrds Sahal but his weaker shot doesn't really bother the Lebanon keeper
Akash Mishra has been pretty influential from the left side as he is floating in crosses after crosses.
Indian team are pressing hard on Lebanon from the start
Anirudh Thapa squanders a golden chance from inside the box
India vs Lebanon kicks off. Sandesh Jhingan is leading the Indian team in his 51st appearance.
Sunil Chhetri is dropped to the bench as Igor Stimac named a string starting lineup against Lebanon
Here’s how your #BlueTigers 🐯 will take the field tonight 🔥#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #INDLBN ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/E5p4bQd1ML— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 15, 2023
This tournament will serve as a preparatory for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.
Sunil Chhetri dedicated his goal towards his wife as the Indian captain later revealed he is soon going to be a father
Following their victories against Mongolia and Vanuatu, Indian team will aim another win when they host Lebanon