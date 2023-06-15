Last Updated:

India Vs Lebanon Highlights: India Play Out A Goalless Draw With Lebanon

India will take on Lebanon in an Intercontinental Cup match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Blue Tiges won their previous two matches and the onus will be on skipper Sunil Chhetri to continue his form.

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
India vs Lebanon live updates

(Image: IndianFootball/Twitter)

21:47 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: India play out a goalless draw with Lebanon

India fail to capitalise their chances as Sunil Chhetri and Co played out a 0-0 draw with Lebanon

21:21 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Sunil was almost there

Sunil mistimes his head as the ball hits his shoulder before crossing the line.

21:15 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: A awful miss from Rahim Ali

Anirudh Thapa laids a brilliant ball to Rahim Ali who only has the goalkeeper infront of him. But the forward squares the ball in a bid to find someone which foils the attack.

21:11 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Sunil Chhetri comes in

crowd welcome Sunil Chhetri with a vociferous cheer

21:02 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Naorem Mahesh replaces Sahal Abdul Samad

Naorem Mahesh comes in place of Sahal

21:02 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: the tempo of the match has slowed down

The intensity has been missing in the second half

20:49 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: second half resumes

India will aim a strong start to the second half

20:27 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: goalless at the break

Both teams fail to break the deadlock in the first half

20:15 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Halftime is looming

India dominating the possession so far and Igor Stimac would be happy with the first half performance

20:08 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Kalinga Stadium is getting exploded

A huge crowd is backing the Indian football team at Kalinga Stadium

20:08 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Amrinder makes a great save

Amrinder parries the ball away as he keeps India in the game

19:58 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Ashique is the number nine

Ashique Kuruniyan is being used as a centre forward

19:58 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Sandesh Jhingan masterclass

Sandesh Jhingan makes a block as he foils a Lebanon attack

19:58 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Indian defence has stood strong

Lebanon haven't really penetrated the Indian attacking third pretty frequently

19:52 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: another chance goes begging

Udanta Singh squares the ball towatrds Sahal but his weaker shot doesn't really bother the Lebanon keeper

19:52 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: India using their width

Akash Mishra has been pretty influential from the left side as he is floating in crosses after crosses.

19:39 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: India make a lively start

Indian team are pressing hard on Lebanon from the start

19:39 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Anirudh Thapa almost scored

Anirudh Thapa squanders a golden chance from inside the box

19:31 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: match kicks off

India vs Lebanon kicks off. Sandesh Jhingan is leading the Indian team in his 51st appearance.

18:50 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Sunil Chhetri start on the bench

Sunil Chhetri is dropped to the bench as Igor Stimac named a string starting lineup against Lebanon

 

18:06 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: India eyeing a good performance in AFC Asian Cup

This tournament will serve as a preparatory for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

18:06 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: Sunil Chhetri announced the arrival of his baby

Sunil Chhetri dedicated his goal towards his wife as the Indian captain later revealed he is soon going to be a father

18:06 IST, June 15th 2023
India vs Lebanon live updates: India will seek a third win on the trot

Following their victories against Mongolia and Vanuatu, Indian team will aim another win when they host Lebanon

