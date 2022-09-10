India Vs Maldives Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SAFF Women's Championship 2022?

Following a thumping 3-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener, the India women’s football team is all set to face Maldives in the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 on Saturday. Maldives heads into the match on the back of a 0-3 loss against Bangladesh on an opening day. Five-time winners and defending champions India will be eyeing to secure a knockout berth by defeating Maldives.

India and Maldives have clashed together, a total of six times in the past. While Team India has emerged as victorious on five occasions, one fixture has ended in a draw. Heading into the game, India’s Dangmei Grace will be a key player for the Blue Tigress. Grace represents Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf Qarshi at the club level and is a two-time SAFF Championship winner in 2016 and 2019.

Grace was among the top scorers for India against Pakistan. On the other hand, Maldives captain Aminath Leeza will play a key role for Maldives. The goalkeeper will be responsible for the team’s defence, while also commanding the box.

Where is India vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match being played?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match is slated to be played at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

When will India vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match begin?

The India vs Maldives SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 PM IST on September 10.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs PAK SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match?

The live telecast details of the India vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match has not been released.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match?

Indian fans can enjoy live action from the India vs Maldives, SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 match by tuning into the live streaming on Eleven Sports.

SAFF Women’s Championship 2022, India vs Maldives: Predicted lineups

Maldives: Aminath Leeza (GK), Aishath Raveena, Shahula Thaufeeq, Mariyam Noora, Hawwa Haneefa, Shahfa Shiuth, Raniya Ibrahim, Maeesha Hannan, Fathimath Adam, Fathimath Theeba, Fathimath Saina.

India: Aditi Chauhan(GK), Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Ratanbala Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Margaret Castanha, Anju Tamang, Priyangka Devi, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Dangmei Grace.

