India Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Intercontinental Cup?

The Indian football team is all set to begin a busy period of international commitments, starting with the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The third edition of the tournament hosted by AIFF is slated to kick off with India vs Mongolia match-up. The tournament is crucial in Team India’s bid to enter the top-10 rankings in Asia by 2026.

With immense pressure on him to deliver, the Indian head coach Igor Stimac looked confident to pick a victory. As reported by ESPN, speaking at the pre-match presser, Stimac said, “We're expecting to win the tournament, and that's why we're here. We'll do everything possible to make that happen. Although our opponents [in the Intercontinental Cup] are not as tough as the teams we'll face in the Asian Cup, they're still good and competitive”.

Speaking about their tournament opener against Mongolia, Stimac added, “Mongolia are a very aggressive side with a lot of young players in midfield and upfront. They press high press and play counter-attacking football. Even though they may find it difficult to adapt to the warm weather here, their players are arriving in competitive form as the Mongolian league is going on at the moment."

When and where will the India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup match be played?

The India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, from 7:30 p.m. IST onwards on Friday, June 9.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023?

Football fans in India can watch the India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023?

Football fans in India can also watch live action from the Intercontinental Cup 2023 by tuning in to the live broadcast on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels.

India’s full squad for Intercontinental Cup 2023