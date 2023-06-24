India vs Nepal live streaming: When and where to watch SAFF Championships 2023 match?

Why you're reading this: The Indian Football team made a triumphant start to their SAFF Championship campaign as they blanked Pakistan 4-0 in the first match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri and Co. will take on Nepal in their next game at the very same venue. Indian coach Igor Stimac will not be available in the dugout as he will be serving a one-match suspension for a red card.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Chhetri scored a brilliant hattrick against Pakistan

The SAFF Championship will act as a preparatory method for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup

India is currently ranked 101 as per the latest FIFA rankings

June 2️⃣1️⃣ vs 🇵🇰 - @chetrisunil11 bagged his 4️⃣th hattrick and 9️⃣0️⃣th goal for the #BlueTigers 🐯



June 2️⃣4️⃣ vs 🇳🇵

Where is India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match being played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Nepal will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

When will India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match begin?

The SAFF Cup match between India and Nepal will begin on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match in India?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Nepal can be watched live on DD Bharati. The match will start on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match in India?

The live streaming of the SAFF Championship match between India and Nepal will be available on FanCode. Football lovers will have to pay a subscription fee to be able to enjoy the match. The match will start on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST

What is India's squad for the SAFF Championships 2023?

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, and Ishan Pandita.