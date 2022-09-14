India Vs Nepal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SAFF U-17 Championship Final LIVE?

Defending champions India will look to settle the score against Nepal when both teams face each other in the SAFF U-17 Championship final. India edged out Bangladesh in the semi-final match with striker Thanglalsoun Gangte scoring a brace. Gangte scored goals in the 51st and 59th minute to lead India to victory. For Bangladesh, Mirajul Islam converted a penalty in the 61st minute which was the consolation goal.

Nepal, on the other hand, thrashed hosts Sri Lanka 6-0 in the other semi-final fixture. India finished second in the Group B standings, while Nepal topped the group. This will be the second meeting between both the teams after their earlier encounter in the group stage ended with Nepal winning the match 3-1. In that match, Danny Meitei had given India the lead only to see his effort being blocked by Saroj Darlami.

Nepal completed their comeback in the second-half through goals from Unesh Budathoki, and Subash Bam to secure the victory. In the rivalry between both the teams, it is India who have the upper hand with four victories. Ahead of the final clash, we take a look at details on where to catch India vs Nepal live streaming.

Where is India vs Nepal, SAFF U-17 Championship final match being played?

The India vs Nepal match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 14 at the Racecourse Stadium.

When will India vs Nepal , SAFF U-17 Championship final match begin?

The India vs Nepal SAFF U-17 Championship match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the SAFF U-17 Championship final?

The live telecast details of the India vs Nepal SAFF U-17 Championship final match is not available.

🚨 IT'S THE FINAL 🚨



🇮🇳 are all set to face off against 🇳🇵 in the SAFF U-17 Championship Final in Colombo today 🤩



🕖 7️⃣ PM IST ⏰

📍 Racecourse International Stadium 🏟️

📺 @ElevenSportsHQ #INDNEP ⚔️ #SAFFU17 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/AmGFfMUver — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 14, 2022

Where to catch India vs Nepal live streaming

For football fans in the country, India vs Nepal live streaming will be available on Eleven Sports.

India’s squad for SAFF U-17 Championship

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.

Midfielders: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Waheed, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman.