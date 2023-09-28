Last Updated:

India Vs Saudi Arabia Asian Games Highlights: India Knocked Out Of Asian Games

Indian Football team will take on Saudi Arabia in a Round of 16 tie in the Asian Games on September 28. Sunil Chhetri-led Blue Tigers will be seeking their third gold at the Asian Games this time. The match will start at 5:00 PM IST. Get all the India vs Saudi Arabia score updates at republicworld.com.

Anirban Sarkar
India vs Saudi Arabia Asian Games 2023 football live score updates

18:56 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: India knocked out of the Asian games

Indian Football Team lost to Saudi Arabia 2-0 and have been knocked out of the Asian Games

18:39 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Sunil Chhetri makes way

Rohit Danu replaces Sunil Chhetri 

18:31 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Saudi Arabia dominating the game

Saudi Arabia are keeping the possession with ease as India are struggling to get the ball rolling.

18:16 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Mohammed Khalil Marran has his second

Mohammed Khalil Marran gets past Dheeraj and calmly taps it into the net

18:12 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Saudi Arabia take the lead

Al Nassr forward Mohammed Khalil Marran heads in home as Saudi Arabia take the lead

18:07 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Second half resumes

India will seek to register their name on the scoresheet

17:55 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: goalless at the break

Indian team have managed to put up a valiant display in the first half as they hold Saudi Arabia.

17:41 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Dheeraj has been a solid presence

Dheeraj has been a bright spot as the youngster has kept Indian in the game with a number of fine saves

17:36 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Saudi Arabia have been the better side

Saudi Arabia have been attacking with solid fluidity but the Sandesh Jhingan-led defensive line has managed to snuff out the danger as of now

17:23 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: India survive a scare

Saudi Arabia hit the woodwork as Dheeraj fails to get any kind of connection

17:17 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Sunil Chhetri ticking off things for India

Sunil Chhetri is acting more like a playmaker as the forward has been heavily involved in the buildups

17:10 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: The Indian team has held their fort

Team India has patiently building up as Saudi Arabia haven't had it easy

17:02 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Match kicks off

India vs Saudi Arabia has kicked off

16:51 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Saudi Arabia name their starting XI

Saudi Arabia starting XI: Ahmed Fahad Al Jubaya (GK), Mohammed Waheed Alshamat, Rayan Mohammed Hamed, Mohammed Alyami, Zakaria Hawsawi, Faisal Abdurahman Alghamdi (C), Saad Fahad Alnasser, Awad Haidar Alnashri, Haitham Mohammed Asiri, Musab Fahad Aljuwayr, Mohammed Khalil Marran

16:17 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: India name their starting lineup

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Blue Tigers against Saudi Arabia.

 

15:37 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: India amassed four points from the group stage

India lost to China, won against Bangladesh and drew 1-1 against Myanmar to secure a place in the round of 16

15:37 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: Sunil Chhetri reflects pn the match against Saudi Arabia

Sunil Chhetri: “We were shown a lot of clips from the Saudi games by our coach (Igor Stimac), not only the ones that they played here but also a few of their matches from the recent past. He spoke about different ways in which we go out and apply ourselves. On the face value, they are a very good side with a lot of good, decent players, who are good with the ball….a lot of quality in and around the whole team

15:37 IST, September 28th 2023
India vs Saudi Arabia live updates: India to face Saudi Arabia in the Asian Games

A place in the quarters will be at stake as India face Saudi Arabia in the Asian Games on 28 September

