India Vs Saudi Arabia Asian Games Highlights: India Knocked Out Of Asian Games

Indian Football Team (Image: Sony LIV)
Indian Football Team lost to Saudi Arabia 2-0 and have been knocked out of the Asian Games
Rohit Danu replaces Sunil Chhetri
Saudi Arabia are keeping the possession with ease as India are struggling to get the ball rolling.
Mohammed Khalil Marran gets past Dheeraj and calmly taps it into the net
Al Nassr forward Mohammed Khalil Marran heads in home as Saudi Arabia take the lead
India will seek to register their name on the scoresheet
Indian team have managed to put up a valiant display in the first half as they hold Saudi Arabia.
Dheeraj has been a bright spot as the youngster has kept Indian in the game with a number of fine saves
Saudi Arabia have been attacking with solid fluidity but the Sandesh Jhingan-led defensive line has managed to snuff out the danger as of now
Saudi Arabia hit the woodwork as Dheeraj fails to get any kind of connection
Sunil Chhetri is acting more like a playmaker as the forward has been heavily involved in the buildups
Team India has patiently building up as Saudi Arabia haven't had it easy
India vs Saudi Arabia has kicked off
Saudi Arabia starting XI: Ahmed Fahad Al Jubaya (GK), Mohammed Waheed Alshamat, Rayan Mohammed Hamed, Mohammed Alyami, Zakaria Hawsawi, Faisal Abdurahman Alghamdi (C), Saad Fahad Alnasser, Awad Haidar Alnashri, Haitham Mohammed Asiri, Musab Fahad Aljuwayr, Mohammed Khalil Marran
Sunil Chhetri will lead the Blue Tigers against Saudi Arabia.
Here’s how the #BlueTigers 🐯🇮🇳 will take the field against Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 28, 2023
Watch the match LIVE on the @SonySportsNetwk 📱💻#INDKSA ⚔️ #19thAsainGames 🏅 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XuQVuFocRQ
India lost to China, won against Bangladesh and drew 1-1 against Myanmar to secure a place in the round of 16
Sunil Chhetri: “We were shown a lot of clips from the Saudi games by our coach (Igor Stimac), not only the ones that they played here but also a few of their matches from the recent past. He spoke about different ways in which we go out and apply ourselves. On the face value, they are a very good side with a lot of good, decent players, who are good with the ball….a lot of quality in and around the whole team
A place in the quarters will be at stake as India face Saudi Arabia in the Asian Games on 28 September