India vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: How to watch Asian Games match live in India & UK?

Sunil Chhetri's men will commence operation in the round of 16 round today. The India Men's Football team will square off against Saudi Arabia today in the XIX Asian Games. So far the Blue Tigers have had a mixed set of results.

3 things you need to know

India will take on Saudi Arabia today in the Asian Games

India defeated Bangladesh in a Group A match

India drew with Myanmar

Team India started its journey with a 5-1 demoralising loss against hosts China. While the loss was big, it wasn't too big against the will of the players. India came back nicely against Bangladesh and dominated the game to take away a 1-0 win. Then came the challenge of Myanmar, where Sunil Chhetri's men fought hard and sneaked away with a 1-1 draw. The result was enough to take India through to the Round of 16. Considering the challenges India faced in the backdrop of the tournament, the stride the team has made is commendable.

From completing their sleep in airports, to activation / recovery sessions in parks in China, I wanted to personally show my appreciation to all my players here at the Asian Games. These boys are thorough professionals and doing everything they can to make India proud 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/BgfUw6XVeW — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 24, 2023

With the prelude set, let's look forward to the match that is scheduled to take place today. Get hold of the following details on how to catch the live action.

Where and when is the Asian Games, Round of 16 match between India and Saudi Arabia happening?

The match between India and Saudi Arabia will be played in the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou on September 28, Thursday at 5:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the LIVE telecast of Asian Games, Round of 16 tie between India and Saudi Arabia?

You can watch the Asian Games, Round of 16 tie between India and Saudi Arabia on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I stream the Asian Games, Round of 16 match between India and Saudi Arabia?

You can stream the Asian Games, Round of 16 tie between India and Saudi Arabia on SonyLIV app/website.