India Vs USA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WU23 3-Nations Tournament?

The Indian women's U-23 football team is all set to take on the USA on Saturday in their second match of the three-nation tournament. Ahead of the contest, here is a look at when and how to watch the WU23 three-nation tournament live and the India vs USA live streaming details.

When to watch India vs USA football match?

The Indian football team will take on the USA at 6:30 PM IST on June 25.

Where will India vs USA football match take place?

The India vs USA football match will take place Larods IP in Helsingborg.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs USA football match ?

Unfortunately, no live telecast will be available of the Indian women's U-23 football team.

How to watch India vs USA football match?

Fans can tune in to the female football tournament handle on Facebook to watch the match using the live stream. Meanwhile, the official scores and updates can be tracked on the official social media handles of the Indian Football Team.

Indian team's coach Suren Chettri reflects on side's opening game

The Indian women's U-23 football team suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against Sweden in their opening match as they conceded an injury-time goal. With the side just suffering a loss by a solitary goal against the world's number two side, the Indian team's head coach Suren Chhetri believes that there were several positives to take from the game against Sweden.

Following the defeat, Chhetri said via a release, "If we want to win, we need to score. We will play the way we played against Sweden and focus on attacking more this time. It was sad to lose the last game but the girls had put up their best effort against the number 2 in the World FIFA ranking. We played a really good defending game, whatever skills we had we tried to show on the pitch and we will be doing the same tomorrow."

Meanwhile, experienced goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who conceded the disheartening injury-time goal, added, "It was disappointing to concede in the last moment but everyone gave their best effort and I am proud of the girls. We understand the difference between the ranking and standard of the play, and hopefully, we will continue to perform well tomorrow as well."