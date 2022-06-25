India Vs USA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WU23 3-Nations Tournament?

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@Indianfootball
The Indian women's U-23 football team is all set to take on the USA on Saturday in their second match of the three-nation tournament. Ahead of the contest, here is a look at when and how to watch the WU23 three-nation tournament live and the India vs USA live streaming details.
The Indian football team will take on the USA at 6:30 PM IST on June 25.
The India vs USA football match will take place Larods IP in Helsingborg.
🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 25, 2022
India 🇮🇳 vs USA 🇺🇸
🕡 6.30 PM IST
📍 Larods IP, Helsingborg#INDUSA ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigresses 🐯 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IZkq6NZ5QV
Unfortunately, no live telecast will be available of the Indian women's U-23 football team.
Fans can tune in to the female football tournament handle on Facebook to watch the match using the live stream. Meanwhile, the official scores and updates can be tracked on the official social media handles of the Indian Football Team.
The Indian women's U-23 football team suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against Sweden in their opening match as they conceded an injury-time goal. With the side just suffering a loss by a solitary goal against the world's number two side, the Indian team's head coach Suren Chhetri believes that there were several positives to take from the game against Sweden.
#BlueTigresses 🐯 determined to win against USA U23 🇺🇸 tomorrow— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2022
Read 👉🏼 https://t.co/CbUia6PBsK#BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/i9jcXz2cIC
Following the defeat, Chhetri said via a release, "If we want to win, we need to score. We will play the way we played against Sweden and focus on attacking more this time. It was sad to lose the last game but the girls had put up their best effort against the number 2 in the World FIFA ranking. We played a really good defending game, whatever skills we had we tried to show on the pitch and we will be doing the same tomorrow."
🗣 Head Coach Suren Chettri: "If we want to win, we need to score” 💪🏼— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 25, 2022
Watch the video here 🎥#INDUSA ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigresses 🐯 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JkwkIeZZ1W
Meanwhile, experienced goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who conceded the disheartening injury-time goal, added, "It was disappointing to concede in the last moment but everyone gave their best effort and I am proud of the girls. We understand the difference between the ranking and standard of the play, and hopefully, we will continue to perform well tomorrow as well."