Indian Fan's Reaction To Special Surprise From Chelsea's Kai Havertz Is Unmissable; WATCH

An Indian fan was left absolutely stunned when Premier League organized a video chat with his idol Kai Havertz on their weekly Fanzone episode. For the unversed, Fanzone is a programme organized by England's top flight for the fandom, where they can ask questions regarding their favourite team with former players. However, rarely does any current star appear on this show, which was a great surprise to the Indian fan.

Indian fan gives epic reaction after receiving a special surprise

As seen in the video shared by Premier League India's official Twitter handle below, the broadcaster was asking the fan some questions before she said she was going to change rooms for better wifi. However, little did the young fan know that he was going to be given a special surprise when his idol Kai Havertz was present in the other room.

The fan was left so stunned that his eyes and mouth were left wide open before he gave a reaction of being in sheer disbelief. Moreover, even after watching the Chelsea winger for a few seconds, he was left speechless and had nothing to say when he was asked to share his thoughts. However, the special surprise was far from over then, as the German winger also gave the young Indian fan one of his personal shirts with his signature.

Premier League standings update: Chelsea in third

As for Chelsea, the club have had a decent season so far as they seem comfortable finishing in the top four spots in the Premier League table. As things stand, the Blues have a six-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal and an eight-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham with five games remaining in the season.

And that is not it, as Thomas Tuchel's side also has an opportunity to lift a trophy this season, having reached the FA Cup finals. Chelsea are set to face Liverpool on May 14 in the finals, with the game scheduled to commence live at 9:15 PM IST. From three games against the Reds this season, the Blues have had two draws in the Premier League and lost the EFL Cup final on penalties.