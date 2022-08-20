Last Updated:

Indian Football Captain At Olympics 1956, Samar 'Badru' Banerjee Passes Away

India's football great Samar Banerjee had been ill for the past one month and breathed his last at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20.

Samar Bannerjee passes away

Indian football team captain at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics Samar Banerjee passed away at the age of 92. Banerjee had been ill for the past one month and was admitted to the hospital after being seriously ill on July 27.  The former Olympian breathed his last at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, August 20.

Olympian Samar Banerjee passes away

Samar Banerjee was suffering from multiple health issues which included Alzheimer's, high blood pressure and azotemia. As per report, a separate medical board was created for him as two neurologists were treating him. A CT scan confirmed bleeding in the brain. Banerjee was then transferred to the emergency at Bangur Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata. However, after fighting for the last few days, he died on Saturday morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee took to Twitter and offered condolence on demise of former India player. She wrote. "Anguished by the demise of Samar Banerjee, renowned footballer and excellent sportsman. GoWB awarded him with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' in 2016-17. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and fans. He will continue to serve as an inspiration for many."

Samar Banerjee football career

Banerjee played for Mohun Bagan between 1952 and 1959. He started his coaching stint with Barisha SC and then guided the Bengal team to the Santosh Trophy title in 1961. The former striker represented India at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956 where the country finished fourth. 

