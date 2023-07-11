Indian football head coach meets Ballon d'or winner Luka Modric, makes promise to India

Igor Stimac's supervision has worked wonders for Indian football as the Blue Tigers have hit the pinnacle during his regime. Sunil Chhetri and Co. delivered two back to back titles as they grabbed the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship consecutively. The upcoming AFC Asian Cup will pose a great challenge for the Indian team as thay have pitted against the likes of Australia and Uzbekistan in the tournament. Stimac's contract was recently extended till the end of the AFC Asian Cup.

Igor Stimac meets with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

The Croatian manager recently posted a number of photos with Real Madrid defender Luka Modric. Modric was seen posing with Stimac and his two sons Ivan and Niko. Stimac seemed to be overwhelmed by Modric's presence as he revealed his two sons idolise the Croatian midfielder.

He took to social media to post a couple of pictures and a video where he welcomes the 37-year-old to his home.

He wrote, Happiness, joy and tears all in one meeting A friend and my ex player, one of the greatest of all time, the one and only Lukamodric10.

My sons Ivan and Niko finally met their idol, their dream came true!! One day our National Team will reach this level

Igor Stimac served an ultimatum to AIFF

Stimac was at the helm of the Croatian football team from 2012 to 2013 and handled the player for a brief period. Stimac had stated he would need at least a four-week camp to have a shot in the Asian Cup but the All India Football Federation indicated it would be tough to agree to his demand as clubs would not want to release their players for a longer period.