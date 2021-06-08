Indian Football Team Made First Olympics Appearance In? Olympics FAQs Answered

Football was first introduced as an Olympic sport at the Summer Olympic Games held in France in 1900 and it was in 1908 that national teams first played at the grand sporting event. Nevertheless, the history of Indian football is incomplete without the Olympics. Although the football revolution in India has only just begun, not many are aware of the country's history in the Olympics. Here's all you need to know about how the Indian football team has fared in the Olympics over the years.

Indian football team history: which year did the Indian football team make first Olympics appearance?

The Indian football team made first Olympics appearance in the Summer Olympics in 1948, just a year after India’s independence from British rule. The occasion was a special one as India were competing in the Summer Games in the capital city of their erstwhile colonisers. Their first game was against France on July 31, 1948.

Indian football team at Olympics: Who was the captain of Indian football team in 1948 Summer Olympics?

For the first time under the banner of the Indian tricolour, the Indian football team was led by the charismatic Talimeren Ao and coached by Balaidas Chatterjee.

Who scored India's first goal at the Olympics?

India eventually suffered a 2-1 defeat against France and were eliminated from the tournament in 1948 but they did manage to make history by getting on the scoresheet. France’s Rene Courbin opened the scoring but India’s Sarangapani Raman scored India’s first-ever international goal to bring the Blue Tigers level in the 70th minute. France then grabbed the winner in the 89th minute through Rene Persillon to seal the win.

The result, however, could have turned out very different if India’s Sailen Manna and Mahabir Prasad hadn’t squandered opportunities from the penalty spot – one in each half.

How many appearances has Indian football team made at Olympics?

The Indian football team has made a total of four appearances at the Olympics. The first one was in London in 1948 and four years later, the independent nation returned to the grand stage.

1952 Helsinki Olympics: The Indian football team bowed out of the Olympics in the preliminary round after a 10-1 thumping at the hands of eventual silver medallists Yugoslavia. The only goal for India was scored by Ahmed Khan late in the 89th minute of the match.

1956 Melbourne Olympics: The Melbourne Olympics in 1956 will be remembered as the most successful one for the Indian football team as they finished the tournament in the fourth position, reaching the semifinals of the Olympics. Led by Samar Banerjee, India got a walkover in the very first match of the tournament as Hungary withdrew from the tournament due to the Hungarian Revolution which was going on back then.

On the back of a walkover, the Indians reached the quarterfinals and registered their historic, first-ever win at the Olympics beating Australia 4-2. Neville D'Souza scored a hat-trick – the first-ever by an Asian in Olympics, while Kishan Kittu netted the fourth goal to take India to the semifinals.

India then fell to a 4-1 loss against Yugoslavia in the semis despite taking a 1-0 lead through Neville D' Souza in the 52nd minute of the game. The Indians were then pitched against Bulgaria for the bronze medal match which they lost 3-0 to finish fourth in the tournament.

1960 Rome Olympics: The 1960 Summer Games in Rome marked the Indian football team’s last Olympic appearance. After groups were introduced to Olympic football, India were drawn in a tough Group D alongside Hungary, France and Peru. In the first match, India lost 2-1 to eventual bronze medallists Hungary.

In the second game, India were held to a 1-1 draw. India captain PK Banerjee gave his side the lead in the 71st minute but Gerard Coincon scored the late equaliser for France. In their final group game against Peru, Tulsidas Balram scored the lone goal for India as they went down 3-1 to crash out of the tournament.

Will Indian football team participate in 2020 Summer Olympics?

The Indian football team will not be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Blue Tigers failed to qualify for the major tournament as Korea Republic, Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia made the cut.

