Indian Football: Where Does India Stand In Latest FIFA Rankings?

Over the last few months, the Indian football team has shown drastic improvement in their performances as they also qualified for the AFC Asia Cup that will be held in 2023. With the Blue Tigers' results having improved, here is a look at where the Indian football team is placed in the latest edition of the FIFA rankings.

India at the 104th position in FIFA rankings

As per the latest edition of the FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday, India continue to be in 104th position. Meanwhile, Brazil remain at the top spot while there are no changes in positions in most of the other top 50 teams either. The only two changes are that Iran has moved up a place to 22 while FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar have moved up a place to 48th.

As for the Indian men's football team, they will next play two international friendly matches against Singapore and Vietnam in September. The game against Singapore will take place on September 24, while the clash against Vietnam will take place on September 27.

Vietnam is hosting the friendly matches in the FIFA window (September 19 to 27) as part of their preparation for the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22 and return back home on September 28. The matches are expected to take place at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) website.

As per VFF, the three teams will be playing in a tournament from September 21 to 27 and the team which gets the highest points after a round-robin format will be declared the champion. Having qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup two months back, India will be looking to prepare for the showpiece continental tournament next year. However, there is a chance that the Blue Tigers will not be able to compete in these friendlies if the ban on them by FIFA is not lifted by then.

Meanwhile, the Indian football team were last in action at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualification in June. At the competition, the Blue Tigers successfully managed to book their place in the continental competition thanks to their wins over Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

(Inputs from PTI)