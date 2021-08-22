Indian Footballer And Rome Olympian Syed Shahid Hakeem Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Aged 82

Former Indian footballer, Syed Shahid Hakeem, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday in Gulbarga, Karnataka. He was the son of legendary Indian football coach late SA Rahim. He was 82-years-old and had recovered from COVID-19 last year. He played for India at the 1960 Olympics in Rome where India finished sixth in the table. He was popularly known as Hakim-Saab during his 25-years playing career. He took on refereeing in 1970 and officiated 33 international games till 1989. A FIFA International Referee, Hakim supervised many matches in the AFC Asian Cup 1988 at Doha.

As reported by Sportstar, the former Olympian suffered a cardiac arrest at 8 am and took his last breath at 8:30 am on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital two days prior to his demise. AIFF President Praful Patel conveyed his condolence at the demise of the 82-year-old footballer. In his condolence message to ANI, Patel said, "It is devastating to hear that Hakim-Saab is no more. He was a member of Indian Football's golden generation who played a stellar role in popularizing the sport in the country. His contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. I share the grief”.

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das expressing his condolences said, “Hakim-Saab’s legacy will live on. He was a legendary footballer who has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace”.

Shahid Hakeem was awarded the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports and Games in the year 2017. He became only the second Indian footballer after Shabbir Ali to win the prestigious award. He was also associated with the Indian Air Force as a squadron leader. Hakim-Saab was turned into coaching, following the footsteps of his father. He was also the assistant coach of the Indian National team. He won the Durand Cup in 1998-99 domestic season while coaching Mahindra and Mahindra. He also managed Bengal Mumbai FC, Salgaocar SC, and Hindustan FC. He also served as the Chief Project Director at the Sports Authority of India(SAI) for more than the last ten years.

(With ANI inputs)