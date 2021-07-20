Indian Footballers Bala Devi And Manisha Kalyan Win AIFF Awards; Express Gratitude

India women's forward Bala Devi and young gun Manisha Kalyan won the All India Football Federation awards. Bala Devi has been named as the AIFF Women's Footballer of the year 2020-21, whereas Manisha Kalyan has been named as AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the year 2020-21.

Earlier in 2020, the 30-year-old Manipuri, Bala Devi, created history when she signed an 18-month contract with renowned Scottish Women's Premier League side Rangers FC, becoming the first Indian woman to play outside the country professionally. She has played quite a bit in the European top-flight before the league was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bala expressed her happiness after winning the award. She said,

"I am so happy to have won this award. A big thank you to the AIFF and all the fans for their support. I would also like to thank my coaches--both at my club in Rangers, and in the national team, and also all the coaches that I have played under in the past. A big thank you also to my family and all my teammates for all the support."

Bala Devi further said that she arrived in Scotland in 2020, just before the Coronavirus pandemic started. She said that adjusting to any new place has been very difficult for her in such conditions. But with the help of her coaches, she was successfully able to focus on the things which were most important for her at that time. She also managed to keep herself in top shape, both mentally and physically.

Manisha Kalyan feels elated after winning the AIFF award

The 19-year old Manisha Kalyan felt elated after winning the AIFF award and expressed her feelings by saying, "Thank you AIFF for choosing me for the emerging player of the year award. This award motivates me to push further to work harder for my team and achieve our goals."

In 2019, Manisha also made her senior national team debut against Hong Kong. And since then, her strength has kept on increasing and she has reached the platform where she is today. In 2019, she also received an award for the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' at the Indian Women's League. Manisha further expressed her gratitude and said,

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff of the national team who taught me and made me capable enough for this award. I would further extend my gratitude to my teammates without who the award could not have been possible. My family, my coaches, teachers--a big thank you to all."

Other awards won by Bala Devi

After winning the AIFF award, Bala also stated that this is the third prestigious award she has won. Previously, she bagged two awards consecutively in two years i.e., 2014 and 2015. Currently, she is playing for Ranger's Women's FC in Scotland. In February 2020, the player also made her debut for the team and created history by winning the first competition for the team in December 2020. She managed to remain the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe.

Both the winners, Devi and Kalyan, were chosen by the national team head coach Maymol Rocky in consultation with AIFF interim Technical Director Savio Medeira.

(With ANI inputs)

