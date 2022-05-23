Indian Golf Star Aditi Ashok Calls Out French Airlines; Seeks Action For Missing Kitbag

Indian golf sensation Aditi Ashok took to her official Twitter handle on Monday morning and called out Air France, seeking action and response over her missing kit bag. The Deaflympics champion tweeted saying that her golf bag didn’t make it on the flight from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. She asked the airlines to respond immediately and said she needs the bad immediately for a forthcoming tournament.

“Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn’t make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag,” Aditi Ashok tweeted.

Aditi Ashok scheduled to participate in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play from May 25

Aditi Ashok last participated in the Founders Cup tournament at the Upper Montclair Country Club course, which was held from May 12-15. She made the cut for the USD 3mn Founders Cup at New Jersey after shooting 71-72-76-72 (3-over 291) and finishing low down at the 74th position. The 25-year-old has made six cuts in nine events in the current season, with the best result of a tie for 13th in January.

She will now head to Nevada for the USD 1.5 mn Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, which begins on May 25 at the Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old earlier made her debut at the Olympic Games for India in 2016 and went on to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Representing India for the second time at the event, she finished fourth in the standings with a score of 269 and 15-under par.

Aditi Ashok's run in the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Aditi was two shots behind the Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda of the USA. She was in contention for a medal for most of the fourth round, alongside being in contention for the silver medal position after 54 holes. Earlier during the 2016 Rio Olympics, she was the youngest of all the participants and finished in the 41st place.

