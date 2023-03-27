Indian-origin Footballer Sparks Off Debate Between Man United Legend And AIFF Official

Indian football has been going through a transition phase since Kalyan Chaubey took over the charge very recently. The newly elected All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) president had insisted to bring back more transparency as Indian football's governing body has been a mess and even the Supreme Court had to intervene at one point. Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia unanimously in the election held for the post of AIFF President.

Indian-origin footballer wishes to be granted OCI card to be eligible to play for India

Yan Dhanda is not new to Indian football fans as the Liverpool academy product once hogged the limelight as he became the first player of Indian origin to put pen to paper on a professional contract. As India doesn't allow dual citizenship Dhanda wouldn't be able to don the blue jersey.

But Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has now called for his inclusion in the Indian football team. The 44-year-old took to Twitter to voice his thought as he shared a clip of Dhanda's compilation of skills for Ross County. "Love it

@yandhanda… surely @indianfootball national team @stimac_igor @kalyanchaubey @Shaji4Football"

AIFF general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran pointed out that the Dhanda needs to apply for an Indian passport to be eligible to play for the Blue Tigers. " Dear Rio, Thank you. It would be our pleasure to welcome Yan to India national team if he is willing to apply for Indian passport by moving to India. His challenge wd be to relinquish his current nationality but it will be worth as he can quickly emerge as a hero of 1.4billion."

The conversation soon created a stir on the microblogging site as Yan Dhanda too joined the thread and appealed to permit him a OCI card which should allow him to represent the Indian Football team. "Giving up my passport means I can’t play professionally in the UK and some European clubs, due to India’s FIFA ranking. Permitting OCI cards, similar to other countries, will allow me to represent the Indian football team as a dual national. I hope this can happen soon."

Giving up my passport means I can’t play professionally in the UK and some European clubs, due to India’s FIFA ranking. Permitting OCI cards, similar to other countries, will allow me to represent the Indian football team as a dual national. I hope this can happen soon 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YOfT5YmnIa — Yan (@yandhanda) March 27, 2023

Prabhakaran obliged with a reply. "Thanks Yan, happy to read your response. Let’s discuss this. Wishing you all the success."

It remains to be seen whether the former Swansea City player would be able to wear the Indian jersey but he has received sufficient encouragement which could lead to a positive outcome in near future.