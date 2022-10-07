Indian Super League 2022-23: ISL Full Schedule, Format, Venues & Match Timings

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season is all set to kick off on October 7 with the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. The 2022-23 season of the ISL comes as a treat for football fans in India, as it will be the fans returning to stadiums after two seasons behind closed doors. The fixture list created by the ISL organisers consists of matches that will take place on weekends as Matchweek. This will bring the tournament in line with other top football leagues in the world.

Indian Super League 2022-23: Schedule and Format

The prestigious tournament will feature a total of 117 high-octane games, to be played across ten venues in India. This will be the first time that the tournament will run for five months, apart from the playoffs, semi-final, and final. Each club is scheduled to play 20 league games, out of which 10 games will be played at home and 10 matches will be played at away venues. The matches will begin at 7:30 PM.

While the league stage concludes on February 26, 2023, the playoffs, semi-finals and finals will be played in a brand new format. Under the new playoff format, the top two teams after the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-final. At the same time, the teams finishing between positions 3rd to 6th will play a single-leg playoff in order to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Indian Super League 2022-23: Teams and Venues

ATK Mohun Bagan - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Bengaluru FC - Sree Kantaveera Stadium, Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Emami East Bengal - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

FC Goa - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Hyderabad FC - G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

Jamshedpur FC - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Kerala Blasters - Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Mumbai City FC - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

NorthEast United - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Odisha FC - Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Indian Super League 2022-23: Matchweek 1 Fixtures

While Kerala Blasters and East Bengal lock horns on the opening day of ISL 2022-23, Day 2 of the tournament will feature Durand Cup 2022 winner Bengaluru FC going against Northeast United. The defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their title defense on October 9 against former champions Mumbai City FC. October 10 will be headlined by the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, while the 2021-22 League Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC face Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on October 11.

Indian Super League 2022-23: Live Streaming Details

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3. Disney+Hotstar will be streaming the match live on Disney+Hotstar.