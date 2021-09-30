India's Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh Pleads To 'stop Tagging' Him In Posts About Ex-Punjab CM

Indian National Football Team’s Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on September 30 pleaded people to “stop tagging” him in posts about the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain 'Amarinder' Singh. Ex-Punjab Chief Minister also acknowledged the Sportster's request and retweeted saying he ‘empathises’ with his “young friend” and wished him luck for upcoming matches.

Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh recently stirred Punjab’s political scenario after he resigned from the apex post which further prompted debates on social media and other news articles.

However, the events unfolding in the state have appeared to have impacted the Indian football team’s goalkeeper’s life who is not even remotely attached to politics. Confusions arose because individuals share a similar name and have verified profiles on Twitter. But notably, the username of Goalkeeper Amrinder’s Twitter handle reads @Amrinder_1 while ex-Punjab CM's handle is @capt_amarinder.

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me. — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

Ex-Punjab CM Capt Singh To Quit Congress

In the latest development in the Punjab political crisis, media reports have stated that ex-CM Capt Amrinder Singh is readying to quit Congress. Media reports have also added that Capt Amrinder Singh will be sending his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi soon. Following his resignation, he had said that he would not join any other party. However, the 79-year-old Congress veteran has stressed that he cannot remain in Congress anymore.

The reports stating that ex-Punjab Cm is about to quit Congress came after he met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi to flag the concerns prevailing in his state. As per media reports, Amarinder Singh even met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time on September 30 following his meeting with Doval. Additionally, on Wednesday, Punjab’s former CM held a 60-minute-long meeting with Shah in the national capital. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu also resigned as Punjab Congress chief stating that he cannot ‘compromise on Punjab’s future.’

IMAGE: Twitter/PTI