India's Spirited Efforts Go In Vain As Vietnam Beat The Blue Tigers 3-0 In Friendly

After a hard fought 1-1 draw against Singapore, the Indian football team suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vietnam at the Thong Nhat Stadium on Tuesday. Phan Van Duc opened the scoring for the home side in the tenth minute before Van Toan Nguyen and Van Quyet Nguyen's goals in the second half ensured that there was no coming back for the Blue Tigers.

Vietnam defeats India 3-0 in friendly

Soon after Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu made an outstanding save in the ninth minute to keep India in the game against Vietnam, the home side found the back of the net from the resulting corner. Sandhu made the initial block but the ball fell kindly to Phan Van Duc, who made no mistake with the finish. After conceding the goal early, the Blue Tigers created several changes in the rest of the first half to level the match, but could not make the most of any of them.

With Vietnam putting their foot off the gas for the rest of the first half after scoring the opening goal, they came all guns blazing from the beginning of the second half. They made the most following a defensive error from Anwar Ali, as Van Toan Nguyen found himself at the right place and the right time to give Vietnam a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute. The home side's domination did not stop there as they made it 3-0 in the 70th minute, a goal that involved a bit of luck after a cross felt kindly in the path of substitute Van Quyet Nguyen.