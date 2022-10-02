Indonesia Football Tragedy Kills 174: Prez Asks For Sportsmanship, Orders Security Review

The crowd riot and stampede incident during a football match in Indonesia on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 174 people. The riots took place at the Indonesia Premier League match between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema Malang. The chaos even spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze during the violence.

Indonesia president Joko Widodo orders improvement in security

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo offered deep condolences towards the victims' near and dear ones following the football tragedy which took place at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Indonesia's East Java. He said, “I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country, don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future”. He further added, “We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.” The Indonesian president also ordered the Youth and Sports Minister, the National Police chief and the PSSI chair to conduct a thorough evaluation of the country’s soccer match and its security procedure.

Saya menyampaikan dukacita mendalam atas tragedi sepakbola yang membawa korban jiwa di Kanjuruhan, Malang, tadi malam.



Atas kejadian ini, saya memerintahkan untuk menghentikan sementara liga sepakbola PSSI sampai evaluasi dan perbaikan pengamanan dilakukan. pic.twitter.com/Gf5xAeok8N — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) October 2, 2022

Indonesia football tragedy: What triggered riots and stampede after the match

Persebaya Surabaya defeated Arema Malang 3-2 on the latter's home ground. The loss was the first for Arema Malang after staying 23 years undefeated at home. The loss resulted in fans throwing bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials. The Arema fans even flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch in protest and demanded an explanation from the management. Despite tear gas being banned inside the stadium, the police fired tear gas which resulted in a stampede.

The firing of the tear gas by the police resulted in panic caused among the crowd present inside the stadium. Some fans suffocated due to tear gas as hundreds of people ran to the exit in an effort to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties. The police and rescuers evacuated the injured and carried the dead to ambulances. East Java Police chief Nico Afinta while speaking at a news conference early Sunday said that more than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment.