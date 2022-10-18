Indonesia To Demolish Football Stadium Where Deadly Stampede Killed More Than 130 People

In a massive development, Indonesia has decided to demolish the football stadium where a major tragedy occurred. More than 130 people were killed in a deadly stampede on October 1. Supporters were attempting to flee the stadium after the police fired tear gas at a match between Arema FC and rivals Persebaya Surabaya. Since then, both the Indonesian government and FIFA have commented on the incident and ensured fans that they would make it a point to improve safety during games.

Indonesia to demolish football stadium

After a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Indonesian president Joko Widodo revealed to reporters that the football stadium, where the terrifying tragedy took place, was being demolished. Following the meeting with Infantino, Widodo took to his official social media handle and updated fans about what was discussed between the two.

Taking to Twitter, Widodo wrote in Indonesian, "Met FIFA President Gianni Infantino today at the palace. We discussed various important matters related to Indonesian football, especially after the tragedy of the Kanjuruhan Stadium. The government and FIFA agreed to carry out a complete transformation of Indonesian football."

He added, "The transformation is to ensure that all aspects of the match run according to the safety standards set by FIFA, including ensuring the safety of players and spectators. The government together with FIFA will also review Indonesian football stakeholders."

FIFA chief promises to improve safety in Indonesia stadiums

While speaking at a joint news conference with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that infrastructure and investment would be brought to the country to improve facilities. Moreover, with Indonesia set to host the U-20 World Cup next year, great strides have already been made to promote football in the country, and it would be a shame if safety concerns hamper this progress.

Infantino believes that safety during matches is of utmost importance because "they (Indonesian fans) love football and we owe it to them that when they go to see matches, they are safe and secure. My presence here is a sign of a new departure for football in Indonesia. What I can guarantee to the president, what I can guarantee to all the people of Indonesia, is FIFA is here with you."