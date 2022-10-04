Indonesia To Set Up Commission To Investigate Deaths In Stadium Stampede In Malang

Indonesia will establish a commission to carry out the investigation in a stampede that led to the death of at least 125 people at a soccer stadium over the weekend. Indonesian authorities have said that they hope to identify the police officers suspected of being involved in the tragedy within days, The New York Times reported. The incident took place in Malang on Saturday when thousands of people had gathered to witness the football match between Arema Malang and Persebaya Surabaya.

Mahfud MD, Indonesia's chief security minister, said that officers suspected of carrying out actions of wrongful violence while on duty at the stadium will face criminal charges. Mahfud stressed that the commission will investigate the matter within two to four weeks. According to Indonesia's Chief Security Minister, the commission will have 10 people, which includes two academics, two retired military officers, a former police official, a former soccer league official, a former soccer player and a sports journalist. He said that the investigation will consider national security policy and the role of anyone who had involvement in the death.

Furthermore, Mahfud stressed that the involvement of anyone in the death will not remain limited to those who were present at the stadium on Saturday, as per the New York Times report. He announced that authorities will give compensation of around $4,230 to the family of each victim. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Indonesia's national police chief, said that the authorities have launched an internal investigation into the matter and have conducted interviews of 18 officers who had fired tear gas at the stadium. National Police spokesperson Dedy Prasetyo has said that Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat and nine elite officers have been removed from the post, according to AP. In addition, 18 other police officers were being investigated for involvement in firing tear gas in a soccer stadium that led to a stampede that resulted in the death of at least 125 people.

Arema Fans threw bottles on players after loss: Witness

Persebaya Surabaya defeated Arema Malang 3-2 in a match on Saturday. According to witnesses, the loss resulted in the Arema Malang team's supporters throwing bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials. In order to stop the violence, police fired tear gas which resulted in a stampede of fans making a run towards the exits of the stadium. As per the Sky News report, 32 children were among the people who died in the stampede. Police revealed that 323 people have been wounded in the crush with some still remaining in critical condition.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP