Indonesia Vs Argentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly

Why You Are Reading This: Argentina are set to face Indonesia in an international friendly match on Monday, June 19. The reigning world champions head into the match after a 2-0 win against Australia, where Lionel Messi scored a goal within two minutes. They now face the 149th-ranked team in the world, Indonesia for the first time at the international level.

3 Things You Need To Know

Lionel Messi scored his 103rd international goal in the match against Australia

Several top players are set to miss the clash against Indonesia

Argentina and Indonesia have never clashed before

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Scores Fastest-ever Goal, Pitch Invaded At Argentina’s 2-0 Win Over Australia

Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the international friendly against Indonesia?

Football fans in Indonesia are much excited about the match as it will be Argentina’s first-ever match against the South Asian team. However, Lionel Messi has been rested for the match against Indonesia and will be missing the Jakarta trip. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the Indonesia clash, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it is impossible for any other player to replace the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match in Jakarta, Argentina Scaloni said, “Who is going to replace Messi tomorrow? None. Nobody can play like Messi. But we will try to make the team play in the same way knowing that he is an impossible player to replace. The team is trained to do just as well and we’ll try that. No one is going to play in Messi’s place, but some players will do something similar.”

Where is the Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match taking place?

Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, June 19.

When will Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match start?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Indonesia will begin on Monday at 6:00 p.m. IST/8:30 a.m. ET.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Drops Major Hint About His First Match In MLS For Inter Miami; 'I Want To...'

How to watch the Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match on VUSport. The match won’t be broadcasted in India.

How to watch the Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match in the US?

US soccer fans can watch Indonesia vs Argentina match live on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

How to watch Indonesia vs Argentina international friendly match in Argentina?

Fans in Argentina can watch the international friendly against Indonesia on TyC Sports and Public TV. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. (Argentine time).

How to watch the Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the match on Viaplay Sports 1. The match is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Indonesia vs Argentina, international friendly match in Indonesia?

Football fans in Indonesia can tune into TCIR, TCIR+ to watch the Indonesia vs Argentina match live. The match will begin at 8 p.m. local time.

Indonesia vs Australia: What could be the possible starting lineups?

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Rulli; Molina, Balerdi, Pezzella, Acuna; Palacios, Paredes, Lo Celso; Ocampos, Alvarez, Garnacho

Indonesia’s predicted lineup: Trisna; Mangkualam, Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Arhan; Sayuri, Kambuaya, Klok, Struick: Sulistyawan