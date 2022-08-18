Ineos Owner Jim Ratcliffe 'potential Buyer' Of Man Utd After Failed Chelsea Bid: Report

Manchester United has endured a torrid start to their campaign losing both their opening games courtesy of which the club is rooted at the bottom of the points table. Club manager Erik Ten Hag come under serious pressure failing to turn around the team's fortune in the new season. Amid such a tough start to the season, reports have emerged that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United if the club was for sale.

Jim Ratcliffe shows interest in buying Manchester United

According to an ESPN report Jim Ratcliffe's spokesperson had earlier told The Times Jim Ratcliffe Man Utd interest. The spokesperson said, "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer. If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership." As per the report, Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe had earlier made a late unsuccessful bid of £4.25 billion to buy Chelsea earlier this year before the London-based club was sold to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. The spokesperson added "This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset,"

According to a Bloomberg report, the Glazers would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United as pressure mounts over their ownership. As per the report, United's net debt had grown 11% to about £496 million pounds ($598.03 million) by the end of March. The owners have also been criticised for not improving the Old Trafford stadium. Earlier on Wednesday Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted about buying Manchester United only to later make a u-turn stating that his plan to buy the Premier League club was all part of "a long-running joke."

Manchester United makes winless start to the season

After failing to qualify for Champions League last season, United showed promise during pre-season matches only for the form to fizzle out in the first two matches. The team has been unable to adapt to Erik Ten Hag's style of play losing to Brighton and Brentford in their first two matches and conceding six goals. United will play arch-rivals Liverpool in their next fixture and will hope to end their losing streak.