Andres Iniesta Desperate For Normal Life Fearing Unpredictability Of Coronavirus

Spanish World Cup winner Andres Iniesta has revealed that he cannot wait to get back to his normal life in Japan following the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus. Although the spread of coronavirus in Japan is still under control, Andres Iniesta claims that he fears going outside for walks having been influenced by events in his homeland. The coronavirus in Spain situation is one of the worst in the world in terms of the number of cases and Andres Iniesta cannot help but think about his parents in the village of Fuentealbilla in Spain.

ALSO READ: Mario Balotelli Names His Best XI, Leaves Out Juventus Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Andres Iniesta's move from Barcelona to Japan

After a fruitful 22-year spell at Barcelona, where he won 35 trophies during his senior career, Andres Iniesta made the move to Japan in the summer of 2018 to join J League side, Vissel Kobe. Perceived as a legend at Barcelona, Andres Iniesta won nine LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies with the Catalonians but felt that he wasn't able to live up to the standards of Barcelona football and willingly made the move to Japan. The 35-year-old is still keen on playing football as soon as the health authorities ensure that it is safe to carry on with sports in Japan.

ALSO READ: When Gary Neville 'kissed' Paul Scholes On April 17, 2010 After Win Against Man City

Andres Iniesta on coronavirus in Japan

While speaking to The Guardian, Iniesta explained the state of affairs while under lockdown in Japan. His three kids have been receiving online classes due to the schools being shut and mass gatherings cancelled. Despite being allowed to walk outside for fresh air, Iniesta is overwhelmed by the thought of his parents in Spain who are forced to remain indoors. The former World Cup winner stated that he is unsure about leaving his home due to concerns of the virus still in the air and just wants life to return to normal.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke Set To Make Large Cash Injection Into Club To Reduce Losses

Iniesta emotionally covered the aspects of social contact explaining that he misses the feeling of a normal affectionate hug. The Spaniard also touched upon the unfortunate incident of the Tokyo Olympics that have been rescheduled next year due to the coronavirus. By the time J League resumes, Andres Iniesta could well by 36 years old but he is not thinking of retiring just yet claiming that the coronavirus break is giving him more energy and desire to prolong his career.

Andres Iniesta J League stats

The value of the Andres Iniesta J League stats this season matter less as the Japanese top division was suspended after Matchday 1 although he still managed two assists in as many appearances in the AFC Champions League. Iniesta won his first title with Vissel Kobe last year when the Japanese side was crowned champions of the Emperor's Cup. In 38 J League appearances so far, Iniesta has scored nine times and is eager to get on the field once again. In the meantime, Iniesta is keeping fit to be ready for the resumption of football.

Coronavirus in Spain: La Masia will never be the same

Iniesta went on to claim that Barcelona's academy, La Masia, will never be as it once was when players like Xavi, Puyol, Pique, Valdes and himself graduated from the youth academy. However, he also concluded by stating that the situation does not have to be worse and hoped for Barcelona to come clean once again after the chaotic crisis with the board is finished. According to Worldometer, the coronavirus is Spain situation has caused 19,315 deaths so far and over 7,300 remain in critical condition.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Can Win You Every Game: Mario Balotelli Heaps Praise On Barcelona Star