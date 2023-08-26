Injury Woes For Real Madrid As Vinicius Jr. Out With Injury, Likely To Miss Many Games

Real Madrid enjoys being at the top of the table in the La Liga 2023-24 season in 3 fixtures. Los Blancos have won all three matches that they have faced so far. Madrid beat Celta Vigo 1-0 on Saturday, August 26, 2023. A goal from the English star Jude Bellingham in the 81st minute gave huge relief to Carlo Ancelotti and extended their lead.

Vinicius Jr faced an injury during Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

In his team's third La Liga game this season, Madrid's well-known winger was taken off the field after just 18 minutes. Within the first 15 minutes of the game, Vinicius suffered a leg injury, which became apparent as he pulled up while making a run down the left side of the field. He made an effort to keep going, but his resolve frayed, and after another five minutes he asked for a replacement. The absence of Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao for the duration of the season adds to Carlo Ancelotti's injury fears, even though the injury didn't seem severe.

When viewed from a distance, the circumstance exacerbates Real Madrid's chronic lack of attacking options. Notably, the loss of newcomer Arda Guler to a knee injury and Karim Benzema's transfer to the Saudi Pro League have already reduced the team's offensive possibilities. The squad's lack of a definite backup left-winger adds to the intricacy.

When will Vinicius Jr return to play?

Official confirmation of Vinicius's injury's full degree and the specifics of the injury's cause are still pending. According to the reports, the player has faced a thigh injury and in the upcoming days, Real Madrid will carry out a number of checks to see whether the ailment is legitimate or unimportant and will be preparing to bring the Brazilian back to the field as soon as possible.

If his injury is indeed serious, the Real Madrid player may miss several of the future matches. This could cause a huge problem for Carlo Ancelotti, as he currently lacks forwards in his squad. Looking ahead, Real Madrid will play Getafe and Real Sociedad in forthcoming games.