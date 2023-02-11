'Innocent Until Proven Guilty': Pep Guardiola Makes Strong Statement Amid Man City Trouble

Ever Since Manchester City have been charged with breaching the financial rules, Pep Guardiola has come down under heavy fire. The City manager has finally broken his silence on the whole conundrum and made a defiant statement during a press address. Following the breach City could face a points deduction or worst case scenario suspension from the English Premier League.

"My thought is that we have already been condemned," the City manager argued. "Since Monday it is like what happened with UEFA. The club proved that they were completely innocent, why should I think right now, with just charges of suggestions... You have to understand that the 19 teams of the Premier League are accusing us without opportunity to defend ourselves. You know exactly on what side I am," Pep said.

He added, "We are lucky we live in a society where everybody is innocent until proven guilty. We didn't have this opportunity. (People say) we are already guilty. I think we have good lawyers but the Premier League - supported by 19 teams - are going to take good lawyers too. If we are not innocent we will accept what the judge or Premier League decide, but what happens if it's the same as UEFA and we are innocent? What happens to restore our damage?"

Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City amid FFP breach?

The Premier League authority revealed a detailed report where they stated the reigning English champions used illegal means between 2009 and 2018 and they referred the investigation to an independent commission. The statement read, "In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

Ahead of this, Manchester City have issued a statement about the issue, "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with." City have welcomed review of the matter by an independent commission. "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Pep Guardiola has a contract until 2025 but given the current scenario, he might not honour his commitment, as per reports. Under his stewardship, the Citizens have been a constant dominating force winning four Premier League titles and they are still regarded as one of the top European clubs.