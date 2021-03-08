INT Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Match Preview

Matchday 26 in the Italian domestic football league brings us one of the most awaited clashes in recent times as Inter Milan take on Atalanta in their next game of the Serie A. The match is set to be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Tuesday, March 9) according to IST. Let's have a look at the INT vs ATN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this Serie A clash.

INT vs ATN live: INT vs ATN Dream11 match preview

Inter Milan have been one of the most exciting teams to watch out for in the ongoing Serie A season so far. Currently slotted at the top of the league, the Nerazzurri are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league while they are yet to suffer from a loss in their last six matches across all competitions n the Serie A and have won their last five league games. With 59 points to their name so far, Antonio Conte's men walk into the game following a midweek win over Parma which sees them hold a three-point lead over second-placed AC Milan. With a game in hand, the Nerazzurri will focus on extending their lead at the top of the table but face an uphill task in the form of Atalanta.

Just like Inter Milan, Atalanta also will head into the match following a fine run of form. They head into the game as the fifth-ranked team on the Serie A table and are just three points away from matching the points tally of third-placed Juventus. Heading into the game following back-to-back wins over Sampdoria and Crotone, Gian Piero Gasperini's men will be brimming with confidence and will look to register their 15th win of the league on Monday.

INT vs ATN Playing 11

Inter Milan- Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Ivan Perisic, Achraf Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Atalanta- Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler,Marten de Roon, Robin Gosens, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

INT vs ATN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Samir Handanovic

Defenders - Milan Skriniar, Rafael Toloi, Achraf Hakimi, Joakim Maehle

Midfielders - Marten de Roon, Nicolo Barella, Robin Gosens, Ivan Perisic

Strikers - Duvan Zapata, Romelu Lukaku

INT vs ATN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Romelu Lukaku or Marten de Roon

Vice-Captain- Duvan Zapata or Nicolo Barella

INT vs ATN Match Prediction

We expect Inter Milan and Atalanta to play the match with an intent to win as they look to pocket three crucial points. However, given the form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw as they are likely to cancel each other out during the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta

Note: The above INT vs ATN Dream11 prediction, INT vs ATN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The INT vs ATN Dream11 Team and INT vs ATN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.