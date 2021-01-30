INT Vs BNV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Quick links:
Inter Milan (INT) will lock horns with Benevento (BNV) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, January 30 at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, January 31 at 1:15 AM IST). The game will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Here is our INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction, top picks and INT vs BNV Dream11 team.
Inter Milan are currently at the second spot of the Serie A standings with 41 points. Romelu Lukaku and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing two (five draws). Benevento, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 22 points and a win-loss record of 6-9 (four draws).
Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Inter Milan are the favourites to win the game.
💥 MATCHDAY!— Inter (@Inter_en) January 30, 2021
⚽ #InterBenevento
🏆 @SerieA_EN matchday 20
⏰ 20:45 CET
🏟️ San Siro Stadium#FORZAINTER ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/6FKk1htEGL
