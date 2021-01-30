INT Vs BNV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Inter Milan (INT) will lock horns with Benevento (BNV) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, January 30 at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, January 31 at 1:15 AM IST). The game will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Here is our INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction, top picks and INT vs BNV Dream11 team.

INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction: INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction and preview

Inter Milan are currently at the second spot of the Serie A standings with 41 points. Romelu Lukaku and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing two (five draws). Benevento, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 22 points and a win-loss record of 6-9 (four draws).

INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction: INT vs BNV Dream11 team and schedule

Italy date and time: Saturday, January 30 at 8:45 PM

India date and time: Sunday, January 31 at 1:15 AM

Venue: San Siro Stadium, Milan

INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction: INT vs BNV probable playing 11

INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction: Inter Milan probable playing 11

Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction: Benevento probable playing 11

Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari

INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction: INT vs BNV Dream11 team, top picks

Inter Milan: Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku

Benevento: Riccardo Improta, Artur Ionita, Gianluca Caprari

INT vs BNV Match prediction: INT vs BNV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Riccardo Improta, Achraf Hakimi, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar

Midfielders: Artur Ionita, Marcelo Brozovic, Perparim Hetemaj

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Caprari, Lautaro Martinez

INT vs BNV team: INT vs BNV Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Inter Milan are the favourites to win the game.

