INT Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Inter Milan will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this week in what has shaped up to be a clash of the heavyweights. The match will be played at Esprit Arena, Germany. The league has been cut short into a mini-tournament eliminating the second leg from the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inter Milan reached the quarter-finals after winning 2-0 against Getafe. Bayer Leverkusen eliminated Rangers in the Round of 16 to set up a meeting with the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan will face Bayer Leverkusen only for the third time in the club's history having won both of the previous games. Inter Milan have managed to win only one of their previous 8 meetings with German sides in major European competitions. However, Bayer Leverkusen have lost each of their last 3 games against Italian sides.

The INT vs LEV matchup will commence on Monday, August 10 (August 11 at 12:30 AM IST).

INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction: INT vs LEV Dream11 team

INT vs LEV live: INT vs LEV top picks

Romelu Lukaku (Captain) Lautaro Martinez (Vice-captain) Kai Havertz Leon Bailey

INT vs LEV live: Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen coach talk

Antonio Conte's views before the game

"We’ll have to prove on the pitch that we deserve to go all the way" ðŸ—£



Peter Bosz's pre-match presser

INT vs LEV live: Probable INT vs LEV playing 11

Inter Milan : Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Martinez, Lukaku

: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Martinez, Lukaku Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Wendell, Aranguiz, Palacios, Diaby, Havertz, Bailey, Volland

INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction

Our INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction is that Inter Milan will win this game.

