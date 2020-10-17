INT Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Inter Milan will play city rivals AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Seria A Matchday 4 on Saturday, October 17 at 9:30 pm IST at San Siro. Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lazio while city rivals AC Milan registered a 3-0 victory over Spezia in their last league outing. Here's a look at our INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction, INT vs MIL Dream11 team and the probable INT vs MIL playing 11.

INT vs MIL live: INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction and preview

Inter Milan find themselves fifth in the league. The Nerazzurri have won two and drawn one of their three games and have collected seven points. On the other hand, AC Milan have gone about registering three wins in three league games this season.

For Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez all arrived late from international duty and their fitness will be a concern. Inter are already without Ashley Young, Ionut Radu, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni, all of whom have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating. Based on recent form, our INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction is a win for AC Milan in an ever-exciting derby.

Also Read | Cavani Admits To Stormy Relationship With Neymar, Talks About Famous 2017 Penalty Dispute

INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan are without a win in their last eight Serie A games against the Nerazzurri, with their last win coming in a reverse fixture back in the 2015-16 season. The last time the two sides met, Inter Milan went about beating AC Milan 4-2.

Also Read | Germany Coach Löw Pays Tribute To Retiring Jonas Hector

INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Probable INT vs MIL playing 11

Inter Milan probable XI - Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan probable XI - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Also Read | NAP Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

INT vs MIL live: INT vs MIL Dream11 team, top picks

INT vs MIL live: Inter Milan top picks

Romelu Lukaku

Achraf Hakimi

INT vs MIL live: AC Milan top picks

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction: INT vs MIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders - Achraf Hakimi, Simon Kjaer, Stefan de Vrij, Theo Hernandez

Midfielders - Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic

Forwards - Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku (C), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (VC)

Also Read | NEW Vs MAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Note: The above INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction, INT vs MIL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The INT vs MIL Dream11 team and INT vs MIL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram