INT Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Inter Milan will host Napoli in the upcoming clash in Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza. Inter Milan are 2nd in the Serie A table with 76 points to their name. Inter Milan have won 22 games in the season (Draws 10, Losses 4). The Nerazzurri won 3-0 in their last Serie A clash against Genoa. As for Napoli, they are 7th in the Serie A standings with 59 points. They have managed to win 17 games in the season with 8 draws and 11 losses. Napoli won 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Sassuolo.

The INT vs NAP live match will commence on Tuesday, July 28 (Wednesday, July 29 at 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction, INT vs NAP top picks and INT vs NAP Dream11 team.

INT vs NAP live: INT vs NAP Dream11 team

INT vs NAP live: INT vs NAP match prediction and top picks

Romelu Lukaku (Captain) Lautaro Martinez (Vice-captain) Antonio Candreva Arkadiusz Milik Dries Mertens Lorenzo Insigne

INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Full squads

INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Inter Milan (INT) squad

Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Ashley Young, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Kwadwo Asamoah, Lorenzo Pirola, Andrea Ranocchia, Antonio Candreva, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Borja Valero, Lucien Agoume, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, Sebestiano Esposito

INT vs NAP Dream11 Prediction: Napoli (NAP) squad

Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Sebastiano Luperto, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction: Probable INT vs NAP playing 11

Inter Milan : Samir Handanovic, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Antonio Candreva, Lautaro Martínez, Romelu Lukaku

: Samir Handanovic, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Antonio Candreva, Lautaro Martínez, Romelu Lukaku Napoli: David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano

INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction

Our INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction is that Inter Milan will win this game.

Note: The INT vs NAP Dream11 prediction and INT vs NAP Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The INT vs NAP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

