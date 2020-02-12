INT Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Inter Milan host Napoli for the first leg of Coppa Italia semi-finals. Antonio Conte's side will be riding high on momentum after a stunning comeback against AC Milan in their Serie A clash. Inter Milan are currently on the top spot of the Serie A points table and are leading the chart in terms of goal difference. As for Napoli, they faced a defeat in their last Serie A clash against Lecce. The Gennaro Gattuso-led side are currently in the second half of the points table. Read more for INT vs NAP Dream11 predictions and INT vs NAP Dream11 team.

INT vs NAP Dream11: Live Streaming Details

Competition: Coppa Italia Venue: San Siro Date: Thursday, 13 February 2020 Kick-off: 1:15 AM IST TV coverage: No official coverage in India

INT vs NAP Dream11 Predictions

Last five meetings: Inter vs Napoli

6 Jan 2020: Napoli 1-3 Inter (Serie A) 19 May 2019: Napoli 4-1 Inter (Serie A) 26 Dec 2018: Inter 1-0 Napoli (Serie A) 11 Mar 2018: Inter 0-0 Napoli (Serie A) 21 Oct 2017: Napoli 0-0 Inter (Serie A)

Aggregate Score: Inter (WLWDD) 5-5 Napoli (LWLDD)

INT vs NAP Dream11 Prediction

Napoli full squad

Alex Meret, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabián Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli ski, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik.

Inter Milan full squad

Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Diego Godín, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Lucien Agoume, Nicolò Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matías Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Borja Valero, Victor Moses, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Cristiano Biraghi, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez, Romelu Lukaku, Sebastiano Esposito

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.