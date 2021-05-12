INT Vs ROM Dream11: Inter Milan Vs Roma Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Recently crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan are all set to square off against Roma in their next Serie A fixture as they look to close out their season on a high in what has been a fantastic season so far. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time on Wednesday, May 12 (12:15 AM IST on Thursday, May 13) at the San Siro. Here is a look at the INT vs ROM Dream11 prediction, top picks and our INT vs ROM Dream11 team for the much-awaited Serie A encounter.

INT vs ROM preview

Inter Milan arrive into this game on the back of a stellar 19-game (15W 4D) unbeaten run in Serie A. The Nerazzurri were crowned Serie A champions last week after Saturday's 5-1 win over Sampdoria. A brace from Alexis Sanchez and a goal each from Lautaro Martinez, Roberto Gagliardini and Andrea Pinamonti ensured that Antonio Conte's men came away with all three points.

🔝 | FIVE



Check out these crackers from past editions of #InterRoma 🔥😮



Which is your favourite? 🤔#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/zpEZXcEj44 — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) May 12, 2021

On the other hand, Roma have had a decent season so far but have seen their form dip in recent weeks. Paulo Fonseca's side have slipped to seventh in the Serie A standings after just one win in their last five games (1D 3L). As a result of this slip in form, they can no longer qualify for European football next season. Having faced this setback, they would want to bounce back strongly against an Inter side in top form.

INT vs ROM predicted starting line-ups

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Roma: Antonio Mirante; Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Ebrima Darboe, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

INT vs ROM top picks

Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen

Roma: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Edin Dzeko

🎙️ | INTERVIEW



Ahead of #InterRoma, here's what Antonio Conte had to say to @Inter_TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/s2kS2QQR3Y — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) May 11, 2021

INT vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Gianluca Mancini

Midfielders: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcelo Brozovic, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko

INT vs ROM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Inter Milan will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above INT vs ROM Dream11 prediction, INT vs ROM match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The INT vs ROM Dream11 team and INT vs ROM Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.