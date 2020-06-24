INT Vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live Game Info

Quick links:
Inter Milan go up against Sassuolo in the Serie A on June 24 as both sides gear up for a crunch encounter. The game will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday with a kick-off time of 11:00 PM IST. Fans can play the INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction, the INT vs SAS Dream11 top picks and INT vs SAS Dream11 team.
📸 | TRAINING— Inter (@Inter_en) June 22, 2020
The Nerazzurri are straight back to work after their win against Sampdoria: it's #InterSassuolo on Wednesday! 🏃♂️
Take a look at all the photos 👉 https://t.co/H0Dc7U6xfb pic.twitter.com/RwSCwzbfJX
Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah, Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Ashley Young.
Andrea Consigli,Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Stefano Turati, Gian Marco Ferrari
Marlon, Filippo Romagna, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Leonardo Fontanesi, Rogério
Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Mert Müldür, Jeremy Toljan, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Mehdi Bourabia, Hamed Junior Traorè, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Lukas, Haraslin, Domenico Berardi, Grégoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori.
Date - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Kickoff time - 11:00 PM IST
Venue - Giuseppe Meazza
#InterSassuolo: sono 23 i convocati neroverdi 🖤💚— U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) June 23, 2020
➡️https://t.co/5p66y34PGw#ForzaSasol pic.twitter.com/4BMHUeliYJ
Here are the INT vs SAS Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: S Handanovic
Defenders: D Godin, M Skriniar, J Toljan, A Young
Midfielders: C Eriksen (VC), J Boga, D Berardi, M Brozovic
Forwards: L Martinez (C), R Lukaku, G Defrel
Inter Milan star as favourites against Sassuolo in the Serie A on Wednesday.
