INT Vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live Game Info

Inter Milan go up against Sassuolo in the Serie A on June 24 as both sides gear up for a crunch encounter. The game will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday with a kick-off time of 11:00 PM IST. Fans can play the INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction, the INT vs SAS Dream11 top picks and INT vs SAS Dream11 team.

Also Read | Serie A goalscorers take a knee in league blighted by racism

INT vs SAS Dream11 team and match prediction

📸 | TRAINING



The Nerazzurri are straight back to work after their win against Sampdoria: it's #InterSassuolo on Wednesday! 🏃‍♂️



Take a look at all the photos 👉 https://t.co/H0Dc7U6xfb pic.twitter.com/RwSCwzbfJX — Inter (@Inter_en) June 22, 2020

Also Read | Bologna vs Juventus live streaming, team news, preview, Serie A live

INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction

INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction - Inter Milan squad

Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Diego Godín, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Cristiano Biraghi, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sánchez, Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah, Valentino Lazaro, Borja Valero, Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Marcelo Brozovic, Antonio Candreva, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez, Sebastiano Esposito, Ashley Young.

INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction - Sassuolo squad

Andrea Consigli,Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Stefano Turati, Gian Marco Ferrari

Marlon, Filippo Romagna, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Leonardo Fontanesi, Rogério

Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Mert Müldür, Jeremy Toljan, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Mehdi Bourabia, Hamed Junior Traorè, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Lukas, Haraslin, Domenico Berardi, Grégoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori.

Also Read | Lautaro Martinez sends message to dad after scoring on Father's Day as Serie A returns

INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Kickoff time - 11:00 PM IST

Venue - Giuseppe Meazza

Also Read | Inter Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 to strengthen third place in Serie A

INT vs SAS Dream11 team: INT vs SAS Dream11 top picks

Here are the INT vs SAS Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: S Handanovic

Defenders: D Godin, M Skriniar, J Toljan, A Young

Midfielders: C Eriksen (VC), J Boga, D Berardi, M Brozovic

Forwards: L Martinez (C), R Lukaku, G Defrel

INT vs SAS Dream11 prediction

Inter Milan star as favourites against Sassuolo in the Serie A on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these INT vs SAS Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The INT vs SAS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Torino scorer Nkoulou takes a knee as Serie A resumes

Image courtesy: Inter Milan Twitter