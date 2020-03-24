The Debate
Inter Miami FC Launch New Logo To Promote Social Distancing During COVID-19 Lockdown

Football News

David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami FC launch new logo to spread awareness regarding social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Inter Miami

The coronavirus pandemic has picked up pace in the United States over the last week. Inter Miami and the rest of the MLS teams have been self-isolating due to the COVID-19 lockdown which has been imposed by President Donald Trump. David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami has been one of the leading clubs to urge fans to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Inter Miami coach urges fans to practice social distancing

David Beckham's Inter Miami launch new logo to promote social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

Inter Miami FC have been making waves in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the US. While New York remains the worst-hit city in America, Florida has also registered 1000+ positive cases in the last week. David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami have launched a new logo in order to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. David Beckham has been urging fans to stay at home during the COVID-19 lockdown in order to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Inter Miami issue official statement during COVID-19 lockdown

