Inter Miami FC Launch New Logo To Promote Social Distancing During COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has picked up pace in the United States over the last week. Inter Miami and the rest of the MLS teams have been self-isolating due to the COVID-19 lockdown which has been imposed by President Donald Trump. David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami has been one of the leading clubs to urge fans to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Miami coach urges fans to practice social distancing

.@AlonsoDT sends “Virtual Hugs” to all #InterMiamiCF fans at home. Watch the special message from our head coach. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 21, 2020

David Beckham's Inter Miami launch new logo to promote social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

We miss you and we want to see you 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻. For that to happen we all need to stay home, be smart and practice 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 23, 2020

Inter Miami FC have been making waves in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the US. While New York remains the worst-hit city in America, Florida has also registered 1000+ positive cases in the last week. David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami have launched a new logo in order to spread awareness about the importance of social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. David Beckham has been urging fans to stay at home during the COVID-19 lockdown in order to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Inter Miami issue official statement during COVID-19 lockdown

Official #InterMiamiCF statement on MLS extending the suspension in accordance with CDC guidance.



📰 » https://t.co/U41c2bOMcM pic.twitter.com/G4bE476Eni — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 19, 2020

