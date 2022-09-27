Inter Miami Player Gets Lionel Messi's Autograph Tattooed On Arm, Calls It 'best Day Ever'

Inter Miami goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri had the 'best day' of his life when he got seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's autograph tattooed on his arm. The Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) star along with the Argentian national side paid a visit to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club's training base following their international friendly against Honduras at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Ranieri describes meeting Messi as 'best day' of his life

Following the interaction with his countryman, Francisco Ranieri took to his official Instagram handle and posted several images of himself alongside Lionel Messi and other players of the Argentian national team. He captioned his post, "The best day of my life. Yesterday, I fulfilled a dream. I shared the pitch with the players I admire, with my national team. I met my idol, the best player in history, an incredible person on and off the pitch, my example to follow!"

Ranieri's appreciation for Messi's kind gesture was far from over as his post added, "The emotion of seeing you and seeing that you agreed to sign my arm is indescribable. Leo, you fulfilled a dream for me and every day I look at my arm I will remember the emotion I felt when I met you. I can't put into words how great you are! So much sacrifice and so many things left aside, to live dreams like the one I had to live yesterday. The opportunities that this sport is giving me! Now more than ever, to continue with everything."

Messi's brace helps Argentina beat Honduras 3-0

When it comes to the international friendly against Honduras, Lionel Messi guided Argentina to victory with an outstanding brace. After Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 16th minute, Messi made it 2-0 just before half-time via the penalty spot before adding another in the 69th minute.

Following a brilliant win over Honduras, Argentina will next face Jamaica in another friendly. The game will begin live at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 28. Messi and Co. will hope to come up with yet another strong performance to boost their preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.