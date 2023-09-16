Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United LIVE Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Feature In MLS 2023 Match?

Inter Miami is all set to lock horns against Atlanta United in an away MLS fixture on Sunday. In late July, Inter Miami had a convincing 4-0 victory over Atlanta in the Leagues Cup group stage. Now, fresh from representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi is set to continue his quest for the MLS Cup Playoffs as Inter Miami CF heads to Atlanta United.

3 things you need to know

Miami is currently ranked 14th in the Eastern Conference table

Lionel Messi recently led the club to the Leagues Cup title

Messi joined Inter Miami from PSG on a free transfer in June

Also Read: 'It Causes A Lot Of Problem': Ashley Westwood's Jaw-dropping Comment On Messi And Neymar

Where will the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2023 match be played?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United is slated to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the latter's home stadium

When will the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2023 match be played?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United is scheduled to start at 02:30 AM IST on September 17, Sunday

How to watch the live telecast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2023 match in India?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will not be live telecast in India

How to watch the live streaming of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2023 match in the UK?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available on Apple TV in the United Kingdom. The match will start at 10:00 PM in the UK

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2023 match in the USA?

The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available on Apple TV in the United States. The match will start at 05:00 PM in the USA

Also Read: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Emerge As Nominees In FIFA's Best Player Award, See Full List

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Predicted starting XIs

Inter Miami's predicted XI: Callender (GK); Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Martinez, Taylor

Atlanta United's Predicted XI: Guzan (GK); Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rosetto; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Image: AP

