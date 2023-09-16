Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United LIVE Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Feature In MLS 2023 Match?

Quick links:
Messi in action for Inter Miami (Image: AP)
Inter Miami is all set to lock horns against Atlanta United in an away MLS fixture on Sunday. In late July, Inter Miami had a convincing 4-0 victory over Atlanta in the Leagues Cup group stage. Now, fresh from representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi is set to continue his quest for the MLS Cup Playoffs as Inter Miami CF heads to Atlanta United.
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United is scheduled to start at 02:30 AM IST on September 17, Sunday
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will not be live telecast in India
The live streaming of the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available on Apple TV in the United Kingdom. The match will start at 10:00 PM in the UK
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be available on Apple TV in the United States. The match will start at 05:00 PM in the USA
Inter Miami's predicted XI: Callender (GK); Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Martinez, Taylor
Atlanta United's Predicted XI: Guzan (GK); Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rosetto; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis
